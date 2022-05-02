Will ‘Houses with History’ Return for Season 2?

“Houses with History” is coming back for a second season, HGTV announced. The series will return with eight new one-hour episodes in 2023.

“History geek Mike Lemieux, carpenter Rich Soares and designer Jen MacDonald are three passionate preservationists looking to restore historic homes around Plymouth, Massachusetts,” according to the series’ description. “For this determined team, saving a home means saving a piece of history.” Lemieux and MacDonald are married.

In addition to the restorations, each episode also details “the homes’ unique origins and past renovation stories,” HGTV added in a press release.

The first season of “Houses with History” premiered in September 2021 and garnered nearly 14 million viewers, according to HGTV.

“‘Houses with History’ is one of the series where we flipped the idea of what makes a good renovation story on its head and led with the backstory of the house, rather than the homeowner,” said HGTV executive Loren Ruch in a press release. “A successful first season and a renewal for a second is because Mike, Rich and Jen are fantastic, humorous storytellers, and when it comes to our nation’s oldest homes, the unexpected twists that are revealed during each renovation are always fascinating.”

MacDonald shared the news on Instagram. “We are super excited to officially announce season 2 of Houses with History is coming to @hgtv!” the Mayflower Mercantile owner wrote. “We are excited to be filming again and work on some really cool antiques this season! Thank you to all of you for your continued support! Thank you to our @highnoonent family. The full circle homes team is ready- here we go!!! #houseswithhistory #hgtv #discoveryplus #homerestoration”

Jonathan Knight Helped ‘Houses With History’ Get to Air

“Farmhouse Fixer” host Jonathan Knight shared his excitement for the renewal, commenting on her post, “Congrats to you all!!! Can’t wait to see the new season!”

In a 2021 interview with WBZ-TV, MacDonald credited the New Kids on the Block star with getting the show to air.

“Jon Knight, we have to give him credit,” she explained. “He was down here looking at the building that we’re standing in. It was a dirt floor, a complete wreck in here at the time, but Jon came through and saw some of our work. He was starting his ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ show and he said, ‘You guys should have your own show.’ They came out and did a quick sizzle reel and we got green-lighted for an entire series.”

6 Historic Homes Were Renovated in Season 1

The trio renovated six properties during the first season of “Houses with History.” One of the houses was built in 1666, WBZ-TV reported.

“A lot of these houses, we really are saving them,” MacDonald explained to the CBS Boston affiliate. “One of them we were bidding against another contractor that was going to demolish It. We really are pouring our hearts and souls into this and want to save every historic home. It’s a piece of history you can never get back once its torn down.”

As for what viewers can expect, Lemieux told the outlet, “We want people to feel like history is actually extremely interesting. You are a vital part of it, you can help preserve it, and it’s important to do so for the future. It’s where we came from, it’s who we are and it’s who we’re going to continue to be. There’s no real separation between today and yesterday. We’re all part of it, and you can be too.”

Season 1 of “Houses with History” is available to stream on discovery+.

