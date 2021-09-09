Ant Anstead & Christina Haack Celebrate Son Hudson’s Birthday

Hudson London Anstead is two years old! His parents – HGTV’s Christina Haack and ex-husband Ant Anstead – marked his birthday on September 6 with celebratory Instagram posts.

The “Wheeler Dealers” star shared photos and videos from Hudson’s birthday party, which an insider revealed to Us Weekly included new girlfriend Renee Zellweger.

“Now THAT was a PARTY!!!,” Anstead wrote. “We danced, ate cake, opened presents, ate more cake and it ended in a bonkers water fight and soggy cake! Perfect! Happy birthday Hudzo! TWO!! You are one loved little boy!”

In a separate post, he wrote, “Hudzo is surrounded by so many friends who love him! He has such a community of cool people of substance. Blessed beyond measure!”

Us Weekly’s source revealed that the party “was a small gathering of close friends. Christina was not there [because] she was out of state in Tennessee.”

The “Christina on the Coast” also celebrated her youngest child, writing on Instagram, “Happy 2️ Birthday Hudson!! Such a sweet, active and smart boy. He loves to try and figure things out for himself and has this mischievous look on his face while doing it haha. He’s talking a lot already but his favorite word in our home is ‘Cash.’ We love you!”

Hudson is joined by four older siblings. Anstead shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife, Louise Anstead, and Haack shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden with her “Flip or Flop” co-star and ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Haack has also moved on, revealed in July that she is dating Joshua Hall.

Anstead Spoke About ‘Modern-Day Parenting’

Anstead is opening up about his blended family. He told People, “I think it’s amazing how generations evolve to fit within the current times, and right now, we live in a time where blended families are common and ultimately you have to have relationships that are healthy with all this extended family.”

He told the publication that he still views Taylor and Brayden as his step-children, adding, “And by default, I’ve inherited an extended family [in Tarek and Heather.]”

“To treat them in any other way would be dishonorable,” the “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host continued telling People. “I’m really proud of how we all kind of manage that modern blend.”

As he previously revealed to the outlet, he is “a big supporter of modern-day parenting.”

Anstead continued telling People, “You can only ever look back and judge yourself and how you dealt with your half. There are so many co-parents out there that allow emotions, bitterness, anger and jealousy to control them. And ultimately all of that stuff means nothing. I’m not going to be ashamed. I’m going to look back and say, ‘I really handled my half well.'”

Anstead Reunited With His Older Children in August

While Anstead has been based in Laguna Beach, California with Hudson, his older children, Amelie and Archie, live in England. Amid coronavirus restrictions, they had been unable to reunite in person until August.

As he revealed on Instagram, “I switched off and went off grid for a while as I managed to get into the UK last week!”

“After Some time spent in quarantine…. FREEDOM!!,” Anstead added. “I’ve been hanging with my kiddos after what has felt like an eternity! Despite the use of technology to get us through, it was an emotional reunion!”

He concluded his post, “In a year of set backs, it’s important to count ones blessings! And I am one very blessed chap!”

Leading up to the reunion, the car expert revealed through social media that he relied on Facetime and WhatsApp to stay in contact with his children.

