Idina Menzel Channels Inner Action Star in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Idina Menzel channels her inner action star in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.” In a new clip, “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott help the actress practice performing stunts.

After the HGTV stars dislodged a work table, Menzel exclaims, “Oh my god, that was live. That was real people.” She then quipped, “They do their own stunts.”

When asked by Jonathan if she ever does her own stunts, the “Enchanted” actress revealed she has never acted in an action film.

“This is what we’re going to set up,” Jonathan plots. “This is like your first action movie.”

The Scott twins reset the table and position Menzel at the end. Jonathan provides her motivation, explaining, “Your character just had a bad breakup and you need to flip this table.”

Jonathan and Menzel slam the table to the ground and have Drew step in donning her tan jacket.

“I’ve got this,” he says in character, before realizing, “Wait, this makes her my stunt double.”

In a confessional, Drew tells his brother, “You had her do the smashing and then I turned around and took the credit.” He adds, “You’re probably a better stunt double for me.”

Menzel Surprises Her Friend James With a ‘Showstopping Office’

Each week, Drew and Jonathan Scott help A-listers express their gratitude to their friends, family and mentors with surprise renovations. Menzel has enlisted the sibling duo to surprise her friend James with a “showstopping office.”

Described as being like family, James runs a youth basketball program in Los Angeles.

“James grew up from humble beginnings in the Lower East Side of New York City and played competitive basketball from a young age,” HGTV reveals. “After losing both parents in a short span, he immersed himself in growing his program to help kids learn the sport and inspire them to dream big. James wishes to build a permanent training facility at his new home where his students have a safe place to hang out and practice.”

To accomplish this dream, the trio will transform his attached garage. The final space will boast “a sleek kitchenette, comfortable seating area, modern bathroom and unique basketball themed wall mural.”

‘Celebrity IOU’ Shows That ‘Nobody Gets Anywhere in Life Alone’

The series first premiered in April 2020 and has seen the “Brothers vs. Brothers” stars partner with some of the biggest celebrities in music, acting and reality television. Previous guests have included Snoop Dogg, Kris Jenner, Viola Davis, Brad Pitt, Zooey Deschanel and Rebel Wilson.

“One of the things we love most about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it proves that special people can turn into your family,” Jonathan said in a press release. “It’s amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.”

This season’s other stars include Drew Barrymore, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Cheryl Hines, Kate Hudson, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

As Drew added, “Jonathan and I started this series with a simple idea—that nobody gets anywhere in life alone. We’re grateful that so many household names have trusted us to be part of these personal acts of kindness and help give back to the people they value most.”

“Idina Menzel’s Slam Dunk Reno” premieres on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

