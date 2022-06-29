‘Inside Out’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?

Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle are back for eight new episodes of HGTV’s “Inside Out.” Season 2 premieres on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. The series will also be available to stream on HGTV GO.

Sabatella is “a real estate agent and interior designer” and Pyle is “a landscape designer,” according to HGTV. Per a network press release, the series follows the Southern California duo as they each “vie for the biggest chunk of the reno budget to give their clients beautifully updated interiors and exteriors.”

“More money for Carmine will mean he can max out the home’s interior with dream amenities, while extra cash for Mike will give the property wow-factor curb appeal and major outdoor living perks,” the announcement explained. “Regardless of who gets the bigger bucks, Carmine and Mike will join forces to balance their clients’ priorities and deliver cohesive, gorgeous spaces from the inside out.”

“Inside Out” debuted in April 2021 and, as HGTV reported, garnered 15.3 million viewers in its first season.

“In my 20 years of experience, I think the most important element of any renovation is what happens on the inside,” Sabatella said in a previous press release. Pyle added, “You’ve been living a lie for two decades. A home extends way beyond the walls. Curb appeal is THE most important thing!”

Sabatella & Pyle Take on ‘Massive’ Project in the Premiere

The pair celebrated the upcoming season on Instagram. Sabatella and Pyle wrote in a joint post, “We have put a lot of time, sweat, and love into our projects this season and we can’t wait to share these next 8 episodes with you!”

In the premiere, Sabatella and Pyle will take on a “massive” project to help a couple “desperate” to finish renovating their home, HGTV announced.

“Carmine will tap the potential of their interior by creating a modern kitchen with a mobile island and a spa-like main bathroom with a striking wood paneled ceiling,” according to the episode description. “And, outdoors, Mike will astonish the family with a beautifully updated pool, fire pit lounge and game zone.”

HGTV Renewed ‘Inside Out’ in September 2021

“Inside Out” was among three renewals HGTV announced in September 2021.

“Our secret sauce is our ability to spot talented and inspiring experts who will appeal to viewers with their fresh, fun takes on real estate, renovation and all things related to home,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release at the time. “Series like ‘Unsellable Houses,’ ‘Everything But the House’ and ‘Inside Out’ are just the latest in a string of successes that helped us deliver more than 59 million viewers in the last quarter and this pick up order is a great way to validate and celebrate.”

The guys have most recently appeared on “Home Town Kickstart,” teaming up with “Fix My Flip” star Page Turner to help kickstart the revitalization of Minden, Louisiana. Sabatella and Pyle shared a snapshot from their episode on Instagram, writing, “I get by with a little help from my friends!”

