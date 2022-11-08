HGTV Host Reveals Her Weight, Tattoos & Piercings in Honest Post

Carmeon Hamilton wants to forge a deeper connection with her online followers, so the HGTV host just opened up with an honest and eye-opening Instagram post to help her 178,000 followers get to know her better. The “Reno My Rental” host also responded to people who left feedback and questions, with many commenting on how much they appreciated her openness.

HGTV Host Carmeon Hamilton Re-Introduces Herself to Followers

On November 7, 2022, Hamilton posted a set of vibrant photos on Instagram, featuring her in a sparkly lime green dress and matching sneakers. She posed for the photos on Beale Street in Memphis, where she lives with her son Davin, who she said will soon turn 14.

Hamilton, who won HGTV’s “Design Star: Next Gen” in early 2021, called her social media post a “re-introduction” for the many people who have followed her over the years.

After thanking everyone who’s chosen to spend their “virtual and actual time” with her on Instagram, she wrote, “I realized this morning that it’s been a reeeaaallly long time since I’ve given any background to who I am and now was as good of a time as any!”

Hamilton kicked off her list of fascinating facts by making sure people know her first name is pronounced “CAR ME ON,” and that she owns a design business called Nubi Interiors and a production company called Hamilton Media, Inc. Then she proceeded to share some personal information about herself, from her weight to her hair, which she said has been styled in locs for over two years.

Proving she’s an open book, Hamilton wrote, “Libra, 37 yrs old, 5’8”, 155 lbs, loc’d for 2 yrs and 4 months, 13 tats and 7 piercings.”

She also added a few of her passions, saying she is interested in “all things design, home, fashion, family, grief, Memphis, culture and whatever else strikes my fancy.”

But most importantly, she shared, “I believe in being a GOOD HUMAN above all else. Respect/human decency towards me and all other community members is (key).”

Carmeon Hamilton Opens Up About Losing Her Beloved Husband

In her Instagram post, Hamilton mentioned the huge loss she and her son have been adjusting to over the last year, writing that she was “widowed in August 2021 after loosing my incredible husband, Marcus, just 2 weeks shy of our 10 year wedding anniversary.”

In the new holiday issue of Drew+Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands now, Hamilton opened up about her husband’s tragic motorcycle accident and the house they bought before his death.

“I felt a kind of pain that I can’t put into words,” she told the magazine. “Suddenly, I was missing a major part of myself, our family, and our home. It was an empty space that grew bigger with every second that passed.”

In the comments, fans and friends let Hamilton know how much they appreciate her vulnerability and openness.

One person wrote, “You are so inspiring to soo many in this community and myself very much included. Thank you for sharing your skill, knowledge and wonderful personality with us all, I am so grateful for you!”

Another commented, “Just fangirling – you’re an incredible human and NEON is a vibe!!!!!”

Meanwhile, when someone asked when “Reno My Rental” will be back on HGTV, Hamilton answered, “Nobody knows!” with a shrugging emoji.