Jasmine Roth Announces 2nd Family Move in 3 Months

HGTV star Jasmine Roth has had a whirlwind year, welcoming her second daughter, Darla Rose to the family and moving to Salt Lake City, Utah with her husband Brett Roth and older daughter Hazel.

While the “Help! I Wrecked My House” star took to social media on September 2 to share that she was en route to Utah with Hazel in tow, she noted that they were on their way to a rental house while their permanent Utah home was still mid-construction. Now, Jasmine’s shared a November 9 update confirming the Roth family was on their way to their permanent home.

“Moving day!! 📦 📦 If you’ve been following along you know we’ve been actively moving since March of this year. OMG MOVING SUCKS! Ha!” Jasmine wrote in her caption. “Moving is tough enough – let alone moving to another state, to a smaller house, pregnant, then with a newborn, into a house that’s not finished. 😖 It will all be worth it though and already so grateful for this new chapter. But seriously…send help!”

Fans Send Jasmine Roth Words of Encouragement

Jasmine’s video post gave viewers a first look at the new Roth family home as Jasmine and Brett worked with movers to load all of their belongings into the house and begin unpacking, with Hazel and Darla by their sides. Fans took to Jasmine’s comment section to share words of encouragement for the Roth family as they finished unloading their things into the new house.

“Awesome!! Congrats! You never realize how much stuff you have accumulated until you move. And then when you go to unpack you think why did I bring this with me?! 😂 It’s so cute to hear Hazel say “best day ever” melts my heart. And sweet Darla is thinking what in the world is going on?! So happy for you and your family ❤️,” one fan commented.

“I love the real life of moving! Before it looks like from a catalog and I love your family and the new precious little one 🙏 ❤️,” another user wrote.

“That you are all healthy and in a good place. The discomfort is temporary. I say this as I live in my own remodel for the last 7 months and counting,” a third fan added.

Jasmine Roth Gives Realistic Look at Life as a Mother of 2

After moving day, Jasmine shared another post on November 10 recapping her first few months as a mother of two, allowing fans to see a more unfiltered look at her life.

“Was about to post some really beautiful and professional photos of our family (and I still will!) but first just a reminder that social media is a highlight reel and never ever is it the full story,” Jasmine wrote. “And to all those other parents that are in this same season – you’re not alone. It’s messy, it’s not super ‘productive’, it’s really freakin hard – but it’s also the best best best. ☺️.”

Jasmine’s post was filled with photos and videos of Jasmine and Brett taking care of their daughters as they laughed, cried, and played together since Darla’s arrival in September.

