Jasmine Roth Shares She’s ‘Behind’ in Preparing for Baby’s Arrival

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is playing catch up. The “Help! I Wrecked My House” host took to Instagram on September 6 with an update about her preparations.

“Wanna see my baby 2 nursery?” Roth wrote in a caption on the video, teasing fans with a finished product before she panned up to show that everything for the nursery was still in boxes. The caption then changed to, “Yikes!”

“Real life! 🫠 Baby is going to be here in 2 weeks. Guess it’s safe to say I’m a little behind… #RealLife #Pregnant #NurseryDesign,” Roth wrote in the post’s caption.

Jasmine Roth Has Officially Moved to Utah

Fans sent Roth words of encouragement in her comment section, with one user writing, “Luckily, the baby will be too young to complain,” in regards to the unfinished nursery.

“Be patient it will get there… lots of talent and help! Plus I’m sure Hazel will help ❤️,” another fan wrote.

“Hahahaaa, not even close! But, after watching you for a few years I’d guess that you’ll have this wrapped up the way you want it really soon 🥰 #teamjasmine,” a third fan chimed in.

“Life is busy when you have a 4 year old, moved to a different state, and have a house being built. It will all get done in due time. Don’t stress over it this is real life. ❤️,” a fourth fan commented.

The last user was right to point out that Roth has a lot on her plate, as she shared that she moved from California to Utah with her daughter Hazel in a September 2 post, and that the duo travelled alone while her husband Brett Roth stayed back a little longer.

“Moving day! Hazel and I flew out early to get settled in and @brettrothofficial joined us later the same day. We moved into a rental apartment until our house is done. More on that soon, but for now…how cute is Hazel’s excitement?! And just a reminder that happiness is found in the journey, not the destination. 🙂,” Jasmine captioned her moving day post.

Jasmine has previously opened up about how she feels like she’s in a “tricky time” in her life while moving to Utah and awaiting her second baby’s arrival. “I’ve been trying to focus on what a great opportunity this time is to pause, take a deep breath, remember that we’re all just doing our best, and then to keep on going! 😌,” she wrote after sharing with fans in an August 25 post.

Jasmine Roth is Having Another Girl

Jasmine first announced her second pregnancy in May 2024, and in July 2024 she and Brett shared a video from their gender reveal party where they found out they’d be having another girl.

“It’s a… GIRL! 🩷 Over the moon to welcome another little girl and for Hazel to become a big sister. 👯‍♀️,” Jasmine captioned a July 24 Instagram post where she and Brett fired off party poppers that revealed pink smoke, signalling they’d be having a daughter. Prior to the reveal, Jasmine and Hazel were guessing it would be a girl, while Brett was thinking it’d be a boy. Regardless of their guesses, the whole family was all smiles once they revealed.

