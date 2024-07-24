Jasmine Roth Reveals Baby’s Gender & Asks Fans for Help With One Big Task

Longtime HGTV star Jasmine Roth is counting down the weeks until she becomes a mom of not one but two girls.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star revealed via People and social media on July 23, 2024, that she and her husband Brett Roth are having another girl, due to arrive this fall. The couple is already parents to four-year-old daughter Hazel, who has insisted for months she was getting a baby sister, Jasmine told the outlet.

Currently in her third trimester, Jasmine told People that they held a small gender reveal party on a “beautiful deck overlooking the snowy mountains in Utah,” where the baby will be born. The designer and builder revealed in late June that she and Brett are selling their home in Huntington Beach, California, to move full-time to Park City.

Now the only thing they’re not sure about, Jasmine revealed in an Instagram video, is a name for the baby. So they’ve asked her fans to offer up their best suggestions.

Jasmine Roth Says Daughter Hazel Was Hoping for a Little Sister

Jasmine announced her pregnancy news in May, writing, “Our family dynamic with @hazelrothofficial feels pretty darn perfect and we weren’t sure how we might feel if that changed…lots to think about. But now, as we embark onto this new part of our journey, we aren’t just excited, we’re whatever the bigger word for excited is. Ha!”

They had no idea if the baby would be a boy or girl, Jasmine told People after their gender reveal event. Though they didn’t care either way, Brett stated in their video that he thought it would be a boy.

“What a truly special moment for our little family,” Jasmine told People after the reveal. “Before we knew, everyone kept asking if I had any inclination ahead of time and the answer was always ‘absolutely not,’ and that’s the truth.”

“That said, as aware of the 50/50 odds as I was, that’s a tough concept to explain to a 3½-year-old,” she continued. “And our daughter Hazel was dead set on the ‘fact’ that she was getting a little sister. This outcome definitely made our lives a little easier, and when parenting a toddler you take what you can get!”

Aware that they don’t have much time left savoring being a family of three, the trio has been soaking up the summer with family trips to Hawaii and Montana, where their family and friends threw them a surprise baby shower.

“I can’t wait to see how this little baby fits into our family,” Jasmine told People. “I’m so excited to meet her! In the meantime, I’m having such a fun time ‘nesting’ and getting everything ready to hopefully make the transition from one to two kids as seamless as possible.”

Jasmine Roth Asks Fans for Help With Naming Baby

In addition to savoring down time together, Jasmine is also busy getting ready for their family’s big move. In June, she revealed they are moving full-time to Utah, and plan to be ready for their trio to expand to a foursome there.

“And let me tell you, when you’re a professional ‘nester,’ it’s a whole new level when it comes time to get ready for baby,” she joked to People.

But returning to Utah feels right for the family, who has a rich history there.

“We had the most picturesque Park City wedding in 2013,” she told Us Weekly, “which is now where we expect to give birth to our second baby, so it’s definitely a full circle moment for our family. We’re embarking on this new journey with open hearts, and I can’t wait to share our new home, designs, and more!”

Now that they know the baby’s gender, birthplace and that they’re moving to Utah as a family, only one major detail remains: a name for the little girl.

On July 23, Jasmine wrote on Instagram, “Over the moon to welcome another little girl and for Hazel to become a big sister. 👯‍♀️ Now we just need a name. Share your best name ideas in the comments – can’t wait to meet this little one!”

Fans immediately flooded her post with words of congratulations as well as name suggestions including Lucie, Irene, Sophia, Hannah, Harper, Sarah and Harmony.

Between the move, the baby and her show, Jasmine will have her hands full. She excitedly announced on July 18 that her show has been renewed for a fifth season, which will be filmed in Utah instead of California, after the baby’s born.