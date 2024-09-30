Jasmine Roth Announces Birth of Second Baby

It’s a girl!

HGTV star Jasmine Roth and her husband Brett Roth have officially welcomed their second daughter, Darla Rose Roth, as confirmed in a September 30 article published by People magazine. In the article, Jasmine recounted her birth story the second time around, welcoming preemie Darla into the world at only 4 lbs. 8 oz.

Jasmine’s People essay included photos of her and Brett smiling alongside baby Darla in the hospital, and holding her little hands. Since Darla came a month early (with Jasmine going into labor on her and Brett’s 11th wedding anniversary), she still has tubes and monitors in place during these first photos.

“Darla Rose Roth was born weighing 4 lbs. 8 oz. and she immediately filled a corner of my heart that I didn’t know was empty. The entire birth experience, from that first contraction to holding our baby in my arms, was less than two hours,” Jasmine told People.

Jasmine Roth Gives Fans First Look at Second Baby

Jasmine shared an Instagram post about her birth and her People essay on September 30, and fans and friends took to the comment section to congratulate her, welcome baby Darla, and share their reactions to Roth’s story.

“Congratulations!!!!!” fellow HGTV star Jenny Marrs (from “Fixer to Fabulous”) wrote.

“Aww, Congrats 🥳 you two and of course Hazel on becoming a Big Sister..! 🙏🏻 🇨🇦 😉..” one fan added.

“Oh my goodness Jasmine! I just read your story. So glad everything went well and you have your precious Darla. I bet Hazel is the sweetest big sister. 💞 💞 Congratulations to you, Brett & Hazel! 🩷 🎀 🎀 🩷,” a third user commented.

Even some international fans chimed in, with one user commenting, “😍 😍 Congratulations with this litle miracle. Love From the Netherlands 💗 🍼 👶.”

Jasmine confirmed in her essay that Darla is out of the hospital and back home with her parents and older sister, writing, “since being home for even a few days, Darla has grown and thrived. She snuggles, she smiles and she’s become part of our family.”

Jasmine Roth Has Been Settling Into Her New Life in Utah

Jasmine and Brett are avid snowboarders, so after spending their winters in a small home in Utah, the couple decided to make the move permanent ahead of Darla’s arrival.

“Our family is moving to Park City, UT and the Roth Homestead is officially up for sale!” Roth shared in June 2024 post, confirming that they would be leaving their Huntington Beach, California home behind. The Roths packed their bags and officially made the trip to Utah at the beginning of September 2024.

On September 3, Jasmine shared photos and videos from the family’s first few days in their new home state. While they moved to a temporary rental while they finished building their family home, Jasmine’s update showed the family all smiles as they settled into their new lives. “Life Lately Part 2: raising a 4 yr old, building a house, growing a human, and all the happiness (and swollen ankles/weight gain/cookie & sodas for the build team) in-between. 😍😍,” Jasmine captioned her post.

