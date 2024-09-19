Jasmine Roth Celebrates Personal Milestone During Home Stretch of Pregnancy

HGTV’s “Help! I Wrecked My House” host Jasmine Roth is celebrating her 40th birthday, all while waiting for the arrival of her and husband Brett Roth’s second daughter. “I turn 40 today! Grateful, focused, building my happy, and ready for what’s next. ✨ ✨ (Also, the best part of this photoshoot was when they brought in the stool. Who knew sitting would be my main goal? Ha!),” Jasmine wrote in the caption of a September 18 Instagram post.

Jasmine’s baby is expected any day now, as she confirmed in a September 6 post that she was only two weeks away from her due date.

TV Stars Wish Jasmine Roth a Happy Birthday

Fans and friends took to Jasmine’s comment section to join in the birthday celebrations, including a few reality TV stars, and not just fellow HGTV hosts.

“Happy 40th!!!! Best decade EVER !!!,” Heather Dubrow from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” commented.

“Welcome to the club 🥳 🎉 Happy Birthday and sending love for your ‘Birth’ day coming soon! 👶,” Mika Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” wrote.

“Happy happy birthday, Jasmine! ❤️ ❤️,” “Fixer to Fabulous” star Jenny Marrs added.

Some fans comments included encouraging messages for Jasmine as she gets ready to welcome baby number two, with one user writing, “🎂 🎉 🥳 🎈 🎁 🎊 happy birthday Jasmine you look glowingly beautiful in your pregnancy!” and another adding, “🥳 Happy Birthday to YOU!! 🎂❤️ How wonderful your next trip around the sun will be an expanded family. ❤️. And THAT DRESS was everything for this shoot. 😍.”

Jasmine Roth Looks Back on a Year Full of Change

Not only has Jasmine gone through her second pregnancy during her 40th year, but she also made a big life change in permanently moving her family from Huntington Beach, California to Park City, Utah.

Jasmine reflected on her busy year in a September 17 Instagram post, writing, “Looking back at the last year of my 30’s with the fullest heart 💛 So excited for this next decade and this new chapter in Utah with my growing family – I’m feeling more confident and happy than ever before. Hello, 40! ✨.”

Jasmine’s video post included video clips from her past year, including family vacations with Brett and their daughter Hazel, shots of them listing their Huntington Beach home for sale, and some of her big pregnancy moments. Her positive pregnancy test, ultrasound photos from baby number 2, and a shot from her gender reveal party were all featured.

“I hope you have a wonderful birthday. Thank you for sharing your world with us. I can’t wait to see what’s next for you and your beautiful family. I hope your birthday is all you hope for and so deserve,” one fan commented on Jasmine’s post.

“Happy 40th Birthday Jasmine. Wishing You a Special Day and a Fantastic Year Ahead. Cheers to You. Best of Luck, Health and Happiness Always To You and Your Family. 🎂 🎉 🎊 🎁 🎈 👏 👏 👏 👏 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 4️⃣ 0️⃣,” another fan added.

