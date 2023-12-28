Jasmine Roth Discovers 3-Year-Old Daughters Hidden Talent

HGTV star Jasmine Roth knows a thing or two about hidden potential. The former “Hidden Potential” and current “Help! I Wrecked My House” host shared a December 23 Instagram video featuring her 3-year-old daughter, Hazel, getting into the Christmas spirit by singing.

“Her little voice. 🥹🥹 I have zero point of reference, and I know she’s my own kid, but her singing this blew me away. She’s only 3 years old! (Also, she asked me yesterday if she could have a “dress that you sleep in” so I ordered this nightgown and she LOVES it. ❤️) Hope you all had a great week and you’re remembering to look for little moments like this to build your happy,” Jasmine captioned her post, which saw Hazel wearing a red and black buffalo plaid nightgown. Her song of choice is “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”.

Fans Chime in on Hazel’s Singing Voice

Fans took to Jasmine’s comment section to share in her joy over Hazel’s Christmas carol.

“You have absolutely every right to be blown away. Hazel sang this song beautifully. She is very happy with her efforts as well… love the little bow she does after as well! WAY TO GO, HAZEL!!! 💛 🤗 💛 👍 👍 👏 👏,” one user commented.

“This is precious! Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family. Thank you for sharing that little angel with us! ❤️,” another fan added.

“She did a great job singing and I’m impressed that she remembered all the words!!!!!!!!” another user wrote.

“What!! Amazing how does know all the words 👏 👏 and that voice 😇 🤍 ❤️,” a fourth user commented.

“😮 😍 I don’t even know all the words to that song! This little one is not only cute but she is super smart. Go Hazel! 🎄 ❤️,” a fifth user wrote.

Jasmine shared a second post on December 23 showing photos of Hazel at a school performance. While Jasmine didn’t include any videos from the group performance, she did include pictures of Hazel after the show, all smiles and posing with Jasmine and her husband Brett Roth, as well as Jasmine’s mother Terry Mueller.

Jasmine Roth Starred in a ‘Sesame Street’ Holiday Special

While Hazel’s singing was very impressive to her mother, Jasmine is hoping to impress her daughter with her appearance in a new “Sesame Street” holiday special, “Elmo and Tango: Holiday Helpers”. The new special came out on streaming service Max on December 7, and sees Roth assist Elmo and his dog Tango as the trio renovate a classroom for a local theater teacher.

“I’m auditioning for the ‘coolest mom’ award this year, while also making all my childhood dreams come true. Somebody pinch me,” Roth wrote in an August 2023 Instagram post while filming the special.

In speaking with HGTV around the time her special came out, Roth said, “I was honored to represent our network in this collaboration with Max. You could say it was on my hosting bucket list. I’d never worked with puppets before, and then, when I found out we’d be bettering students’ lives, I was all in.”

