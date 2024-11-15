Jasmine Roth Shares Frustrations During Weeks After Welcoming 2nd Daughter

HGTV star Jasmine Roth and her husband Brett Roth welcomed their second daughter, Darla Rose, to the world in September 2024. Darla’s pre-mature arrival was quite the dramatic turn for the “Help! I Wrecked My House” star, who was also settling in after moving with her family to Salt Lake City, Utah. While the Roth family has been able to celebrate some incredible milestones in the weeks since, including the removal of Darla’s feeding tube, Jasmine opened up about the unexpected stresses of being a mother of two in a November 14 Instagram post.

“Darla Rose Roth. ❤️ 3 days after her feeding tube was removed, I booked her newborn photos. Almost 5 weeks old and still weighing under 5 lbs, I was as emotional as if she’d just been born,” Jasmine wrote in her caption. “I was grateful for how far she’d come (graduating the ICN, learning to take a bottle, staying off oxygen, putting on a little weight) but I was also apprehensive about what was next. I knew we’d cherish these photos but I also knew they weren’t necessarily the whole story. Nothing had gone to plan, we were in over our heads, and I was frustrated by how everything seemed harder than expected…yet here she was – our perfect baby, born at the perfect time, and the perfect completion to our family.”

Fans Send Jasmine Roth Words of Encouragement

Jasmine went on to share an ephiphany she had while watching her baby get her portraits taken. “As I sat there, it all started to sink in. Nothing is meant to be ‘perfect’ and that’s what’s so perfect about it. We were struggling – but also learning, growing, changing, and being challenged to give it our all. I knew that’s what these “perfect” photos, and this unexpected season of our life, would be remembered as. Smiling to myself I kissed her little forehead and ordered about 100 prints of each photo. ☺️,” Jasmine finished her caption.

Fans related to Jasmine’s message, and took to her comment section with their thoughts and some words of encouragement for the reality star.

“There is no way to prepare for parenthood and all of the things that are out of our control. You all are doing amazing and Darla and Hazel are so loved and that’s what makes it all perfect in the end. Miss you guys. 💗 💗 💗,” one user commented.

“She is perfection!!! And I think I see mama in her ☺️ you’re crushing is Jasmine !!!” another fan added.

“She is so precious and beautiful. Seeing these pictures brought me such a sense of peace! Thank you for sharing such intimate pieces of your life!” a third user wrote.

“Your precious, sweet Darla Rose. ❤️. Thank you for sharing your heartfelt feelings with us. A brave thing to do. You should be proud of the woman you are and that beautiful family around you. X,” a fourth fan added.

Jasmine Roth Shows a Realistic Look Into Her Motherhood Journey

In addition to the professional photos of Darla that accompanied her message, Jasmine also shared an unfiltered look into her last few weeks raising Darla and her older sister Hazel.

“Parenting is Messy – Part 2. 😏 😏,” Jasmine wrote in the caption of her November 10 post, which featured a video of Jasmine sitting with a sleeping Darla in her arms while her husband Brett vacuumed crumbs off of Jasmine’s sweatshirt, videos of Hazel trying on some new snow gear, and photos and both the Roth daughters napping all over their new Utah home.

