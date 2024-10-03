Jasmine Roth Was ‘Terrified’ During Whirlwind Baby Birth

HGTV star Jasmine Roth announced the birth of her second daughter, Darla Rose Roth, in a September 30 essay published by People. The essay detailed Jasmine and her husband Brett Roth’s eventful birth story, which saw Jasmine preparing to give birth on the side of the road.

As Jasmine wrote in her essay, she started having pain from contractions while celebrating her wedding anniversary in early September. “I breathed through it and since it was still a month before our due date, I didn’t think much of it. Then within 25 minutes, I was in so much pain that I was yelling for Brett to go get the car and that we needed to go to the hospital immediately,” Jasmine wrote.

While checking the route, Jasmine noticed the traffic around Park City was completely backed up, so she and Brett began driving along the shoulder of the road before a 911 operator instructed them to pull over and wait for help. While an ambulance was sent to the scene, but the fire department beat them to the scene.

“The firemen immediately started spreading out a tarp on the grass and instructed me to climb on so they could deliver this baby,” Jasmine shared. “I was terrified but I listened. As I climbed hesitantly onto the tarp, the ambulance pulled up and I gladly got on their stretcher instead.”

Fans React to Jasmine Roth’s Birth Story

“The entire birth experience, from that first contraction to holding our baby in my arms, was less than two hours,” owing to a placenta hemmorhage, Jasmine added. Darla, only 4 lbs. 8 oz., arrived about a month prematurely, so Jasmine and Brett had to wait in the hospital for 15 days before they were able to take her home, but now the Roth’s family of four is happy at home.

Jasmine shared a post confirming Darla’s arrival on September 30, and fans took to the comment section with their thoughts. “Wow what a whirlwind delivery! My daughter just delivered a preemie 6 weeks early! NICU nurses are the best! Blessing to you and your family!” one fan wrote.

“Wow!! Congratulations to you, your hubby, and little Hazel. What a story you have to tell…Happy belated Anniversary!! Welcome to the world Darla Rose…such a beautiful name!! 🎊 💖 🥰,” another user commented.

“What a story! Im so glad you are all cozy at home now! Congratulations to everyone! I know Hazel cant stop Smiling and neither can you and Brett!” a third fan added. Jasmine and Brett’s older daughter Hazel had to wait to meet baby Darla at home, though she got to peek at her baby sister through a window in the hospital.

Jasmine Roth Looked Back on Pregnancy Which She Was ‘Not Necessarily Planning On’

Because Darla has been here for weeks, Jasmine had been posting older and photos and videos of her baby bump before she was ready to share her full story.

One such post came on September 22, where Roth looked back at her second pregnancy. “Growing a human while approaching my 40th birthday is NOT something I was necessarily planning on (it took us a while to get pregnant, more on that soon) but I’m also grateful for the maturity and experience that I’ve been able to lean on this time around,” Roth wrote.

Roth also included a line that carries more meaning knowing that Roth had already welcomed her daughter to the world. “So this time around not only did I celebrate every little moment, I set my expectations low and it’s comforting knowing that even if things don’t go as planned (let’s be honest, they rarely do) our little family will just give it our best and hopefully that will be enough,” she added.

