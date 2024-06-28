Jasmine Roth Lets Fans in on ‘Biggest News I’ve Ever Shared’

HGTV star Jasmine Roth teased “big news” for followers in a June 27 Instagram post. In a follow-up post from the same day, Roth broke the “biggest news I’ve ever shared,” with her fans: that she is moving to Park City, Utah with her husband Brett Roth and their daughter Hazel.

“Our family is moving to Park City, UT and the Roth Homestead is officially up for sale! This house took me 3 years to build and it’s where our family has made the best memories these past 4 years. It’s truly such a special home,” Jasmine captioned her announcement post, which featured clips of her Huntington Beach, California home, which is now up for sale and listed at $6.45 million.

Jasmine previously announced a Park City move with her family in February 2023, however at the time their move was only temporary, with the Roths living in Park City during the snowboard season. Now, the family is making their permanent as Jasmine prepares to welcome her second child later this year.

Fans Send Jasmine Roth Support Amidst Her Move

Fans took to the comment section of Jasmine’s post to send her family support amidst their move and also ask her some questions about their decision.

“Why Utah?” one fan asked, with Jasmine responding, “We love Utah! We go there to snowboard all the time, and we’ve owned multiple properties there over the years, we’re excited to make it our home full time!”

“The house is beautiful and congratulations on the move,” another user commented.

“You’re going to do wonderfully, and I know you love it there. Enjoy! We look forward to seeing your new home and family grow,” a third fan added.

One user wondered if the Roth family’s move would affect filming for Jasmine’s show “Help! I Wrecked My House”, commenting, “I am so happy for you! Definitely a big move! You need to consider your family’s needs and what is best for you! Sad to see you leave Cali- I hope this isn’t the end of doing shows for you- but again- your family needs to come first.” While Jasmine didn’t reply with an answer, the fan went on to add, “(And I’m sure people in Utah wreck their homes too). Excited for this new chapter in the Roth family story. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

Jasmine & Brett Roth Got Married in Park City, Utah

Jasmine spoke with Us Weekly about her family’s next chapter and shared that she and Brett, “had the most picturesque Park City wedding in 2013, which is now where we expect to give birth to our second baby, so it’s definitely a full circle moment for our family. We’re embarking on this new journey with open hearts, and I can’t wait to share our new home, designs, and more!”

Jasmine shared a photo of the first look from her Park City wedding on her and Brett’s seventh anniversary in September 2020. In June 2024, Jasmine shared even more photos from their special day on her blog, including shots of the happy couple walking arm-in-arm amongst the Park City birch trees.

READ NEXT: Dave Marrs Shares Update From ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Set