Jasmine Roth Has Fans Cracking Up After Joining in On Latest Olympic Trend

HGTV star Jasmine Roth leads a very active life, but some things are best left to the professionals. Roth took part in a recent social media trend surrounding the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics in an August 3 Instagram post.

The video post features a clip of Roth jumping off of a diving board with the text “Sad to announce I didn’t make the 2024 Olympic Team,” written on the clip. After facing away from the pool and leaping up and back, Roth does a full backflip (with her body straight) before over-rotating and landing directly on her back as she splashes into the water. The whole clip was set to a remix of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

“Had to join in with this gem from 2021. 🫢 🫢 #Olympics #WhyNot #OlympicFail,” Roth captioned the post, joining alongside a series of Olympic fans who have been sharing their sports fails on social media with similar captions and music.

Fans React to Jasmine Roth’s Olympic Fail Post

Fans, friends, and fellow HGTV stars all took to Roth’s comment section with their reaction to her hilarious diving fail.

“😂,” Drew Scott commented, with Roth replying, “🤣 🤣 🥇.”

“You have other talents. One being Hazel,” one fan commented.

“You did a better dive than I could do so you’re a winner!” another user wrote.

“Good thing you had a plan B! 🩷,” a third fan added, with Roth responding, “haha seriously 😅.”

One user pointed out another reason why Roth may not have made the team, replying, “Of course you didn’t, silly… baby, on the way. 😂.” Despite this comment, pregnancy is not a barrier to entry at the Olympics, as two pregnant athletes are competing in the Paris 2024 Games. Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez won her first match against US competitor Elizabeth Tartakovsky, all while 7 months pregnant. Azerbaijani archer Yaylagul Ramazanova also won her first match against An Qixuan from China before being knocked out in the round of 16, all while pregnant.

Jasmine Roth’s Daughter Hazel Has Been in Swim Lessons Her Whole Life

While Roth may not be headed to the Olympics for her diving, she and her husband Brett have had their daughter Hazel in swim lessons nearly her entire life. Roth shared an update in November 2020, writing, “She’s still loving the water and is so comfortable. She just turned 7 months and she’s almost to level 2 at swim classes…though we’re on hold at the moment because of COVID. 🙄 Good thing we can practice at home! 🧜🏼‍♀️ 🧜🏼‍♀️ 🧜🏼‍♀️.” Her post included a video of Brett dunking baby Hazel underwater in their family pool, and then quickly bringing her back up for air. Hazel appeared completely comfortable in the pool, with no change on her face as she went below the water.

Roth shared that Hazel’s swim lessons continued in a July 2024 post, where she also gave fans a baby bump update as she gets closer to her second daughter’s due date. “Took a moment to celebrate what my body is doing while @hazelrothofficial was in swim lessons the other day. (See her in the background? 🥹) It’s so easy as working parents to just let this time pass and accidentally miss the opportunity to pay attention to how cool it is that our bodies can grow a human,” Roth captioned her update post.

