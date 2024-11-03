Jasmine Roth’s Daughter Has Feeding Tube Removed: ‘Tears of Joy’

Nearly two months after the birth of her second child, HGTV star Jasmine Roth is celebrating that her preemie is thriving, sharing a video on October 31, 2024, of daughter Darla Rose’s feeding tube being removed.

The “Help! I Wrecked My House” star and her husband, Brett Roth, were “terrified” when Jasmine went into labor weeks before her due date, she told People, explaining that a placenta hemorrhage led to “overwhelming” pain and labor so swift that she had to be transported to the hospital via ambulance, barely making it to the delivery room.

But without a feeding tube, caring for the baby has become a bit more manageable for the Roths, who even decided to take the preemie on her first plane ride to see some of their family and friends.

Jasmine Roth Says Feeding Baby Darla Has Been ‘Slow & Tie Consuming’

Baby Darla was born one month early on September 7, weighing just 4 pounds, 8 ounces. She spent 15 days in the NICU, Jasmine revealed via Instagram on October 28, but still required a feeding tube when she was released from the hospital.

“If you’re like me, this was new territory since I’ve never had a preemie baby before,” Jasmine wrote in that post. “It’s basically a tube that goes all the way to her stomach through her nose. Milk … goes through the tube and straight into her stomach.”

“Because Darla was born so small, it took her some time to get strong enough to eat a whole meal,” she continued. “The hospital staff trained us and each feed lasts about 45 minutes by the time she eats from a bottle/nurses and then we slowly tube feed her. It’s a slow and time consuming process…good thing she’s cute!”

But on October 31, Jasmine celebrated the removal of Darla’s feeding tube on social media, sharing a video of it being removed.

“The day she got her tube out might not seem like such a big deal, and apologies for the sorta gross video, but as a mom to a preemie (a title I wear with pride now 👶🏻) this day was everything,” Jasmine wrote. “Tears of joy, lots of smiles, and gratitude for all the doctors and nurses who took such good care of our little girl until this point. THANK YOU! Now the focus is growing and feeding her (without a tube) and we’re so excited.”

Nearly 82,000 fans liked the post and almost 2,000 left celebratory comments, including many who thanked Jasmine for sharing the monumental moment.

“The video wasn’t gross,” one person wrote. “It was a video of a spectacular milestone. So happy for your family!!!!”

Jasmine Roth Took Preemie on First Plane Trip for Halloween

Less than a week before Baby Darla’s birth, the Roths moved from Huntington Beach, California to Utah, staying at a rental apartment in Park City, where they’re building a house. They thought they had more time to prepare for her arrival, and Jasmine even shared a video of the unfinished nursery, full of unopened boxes, one day before the surprise birth.

With the baby thriving, the Roths decided on an “ambitious day” of travel on Halloween. Jasmine shared on Instagram that they organized their scheduled so that their four-year-old daughter Hazel could trick-or-treat at school in Utah that morning and again that evening with family in California.

They all managed to dress up as characters from the “Trolls” movie, Jasmine shared in photos, despite having a seven-week-old in tow. Firing up for Halloween was part of Jasmine’s commitment to making good memories with her family.

“People always say it, but I know it…these are the good old days,” she wrote on October 28. “Making memories one bath, one meal, one little milestone at a time.”

Though Roth is still on maternity leave, she will eventually return to filming her show since HGTV has agreed to shift production to Utah. Producers are currently casting Utah homeowners for season 5.