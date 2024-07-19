Jasmine Roth Shares Update After Entering New Phase of Pregnancy

HGTV star Jasmine Roth has a lot on her plate. Not only is the “Help! I Wrecked My House” host preparing for the newly announced fifth season of her show, the 39-year-old is also expecting her second child with husband Brett Roth, and preparing to move to Park City, Utah with Brett and their daughter Hazel.

Jasmine took to Instagram on July 17 to share an update on her pregnancy and list out some of the other goings-on in her life. “Third trimester let’s do this! 🤰🏼🤰🏼 Follow along to see me finish building a house, move to a new state, start our daughter Hazel in Pre-K, and just generally try to keep it all together for the next couple months. Not sure how this is all gonna play out… 🥹,” Roth captioned her post. The video post featured Roth showing off her growing baby bump with the caption, “Me wondering how the third trimester is gonna go?”

Fans Want to Know the Sex of Jasmine Roth’s Baby

Fans took to Roth’s comment section to send her well wishes, as well as to send their guesses about the sex of her baby on the way.

“Cutie pie,” Roth’s fellow HGTV star Egypt Sherrod commented.

“Cutie. It is going to go great!!! you are so encouraging, and you take us along on this journey with you. Wishing you all the best!!” one fan added.

“What is it already?????? I think a boy. But healthy if course. Good luck with the move. Is your mom moving too? 😍,” another fan wrote, with another user adding, “I’m guessing it’s another girl?? 😮.”

Despite the guesses, Roth has kept the sex of her baby under wraps, not even revealing if she and her family know yet.

“You look terrific and you’re glowing❗️So happy for you, of course for Hazel and Brett, too❣️,” a fourth fan shared.

“You are looking great Jasmine. So excited for you and your family. Such a joyous time, bringing a new life into the world. So happy for you.💕 💐,” another fan wrote.

‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ is Moving With Jasmine Roth

Roth shared the news that her HGTV show had been renewed in a July 18 post. Not only that, she shared that the show would be hitting the road with her growing family. “Best news ever! 😍 ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ will be back for Season 5 and in even more unbelievable news – the show will be moving to Utah with us,” Roth wrote in her post’s caption.

In another post from the same day, Roth took a moment to reflect on her “Help! I Wrecked My House” journey up until now. “Four seasons, 39 episodes, and countless designs later. I never could have imagined having my own show on HGTV and I’m so grateful to make an impact on these families’ lives and help create their dream homes. I’m so excited to announce that “Help! I Wrecked My House” season 5 is coming in 2025 and the show is moving to Utah with us.”

