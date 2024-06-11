Jasmine Roth Tells 3-Year-Old Daughter She’s Pregnant in ‘Hilarious’ New Video

HGTV star and “Help! I Wrecked My House” host Jasmine Roth announced to the world that she was pregnant with her second child in May 2024, and now Jasmine is telling her 3-year-old daughter, Hazel. Jasmine shared a video of her and her husband Brett Roth letting Hazel know she is going to be a big sister in a June 9 Instagram video.

“When you tell your 3 yr old daughter you’re pregnant. 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ That went great @brettrothofficial! Can’t wait to show this to @hazelrothofficial and baby “Melody” when they’re older…” Jasmine captioned her post.

The video showed Hazel in the middle of a “birthday party” for her doll, Melody when her mother breaks the news to her. “Guess what? Mom and Dad have something really important to tell you. That this is not just a surprise party for Melody’s birthday. […] There is a baby inside of Mama’s belly and you’re going to be a big sister.”

“Yeah and that’s when Melody’s going to be two,” Hazel said.

Fans Are Cracking Up at Hazel’s Reaction to Jasmine Roth’s Pregnancy

“You’re going to be a big sister. You’re going to have a little brother or a little sister. A little baby in our house,” Jasmine reiterated to her daughter, who still didn’t seem to fully understand, as Hazel responded, “Yeah, and it will be in my tummy and I used to have [the doll Melody] in my belly.”

Hazel’s dad, Brett, chimed in, asking his daughter, “Do you want to be a big sister?” to which she responded, “I used to be a big sister, I was trying to be one but it didn’t work out for me.”

After some further explanation, Hazel persisted that she was going to have her own baby when she was older, and “mamas can’t be big sisters.” Jasmine ended the video by saying, “This might be what we call denial.”

Fans of Jasmine’s took to her comment section to share their reactions to Hazel learning of her mother’s pregnancy.

“Hahahahahahhaa!!! Omg this is hilarious. I love her! 🤣 🤣,” one fan commented, with Jasmine replying, “so funny 😂 she is too much!”

“So cute. I love Hazels voice and logic. Her response seemed pretty normal. Hard to grasp until the baby is born. She will do great ❤️ 😍,” another fan wrote.

“Very cute indeed… Sorry but I thought Hazel is 4 now?? Just saying??” one fan asked, with Jasmine clarifying, “yes she is! But she was 3 when we told her. ☺️”

“Hazel is a riot❣️She will be so excited when she SEES the baby and you let her hold the baby for the 1st time❗️You have nothing to worry about. She’ll be old enough to understand when she’s actually holding her little sister or brother. 🤍💛🧡❤️🩵💚💙💜,” another user added.

Jasmine Roth Tells Her Friends & Family

In a June 10 post, Jasmine shared clips of her surprising the friends and family in her life with the pregnancy news. “WAIT, WHAT!?! 😁😁 Telling some of our friends, family, and co-workers the best news. 💛,” Jasmine captioned her post.

While most of the reactions contained few words beyond, “What?!”, Jasmine and Brett’s friends and family were thrilled to hear their news. Jasmine and Brett also got to include Hazel in sharing the news, showing that she’s moved on from her initial “denial”, excitedly telling her family members “Mama has a baby in her belly.”

