HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Admits She’s Going Through a ‘Tricky Time in My Life’

The countdown is on for HGTV star Jasmine Roth. Not only is she weeks away from welcoming her second child, but she’s in the midst of multiple major life changes including a big move for her family and her show, “Help! I Wrecked My House,” from California to Utah.

Roth, 39, opened up to her fans about all the transitions she’s juggling in a vulnerable Instagram post on August 25, 2024, captioning a series of beachside pregnancy photos with her reflections.

“Still thinking about how I feel about this tricky time in my life,” she wrote. “My body is growing a little human (so wild right!?), we’re packing everything we own to move to a new state, we’re selling our home in CA, I’m moving my HGTV show, my business, and my mom to Utah, building us a new house, and overall I’m just trying to make sure I’m still a good mom, wife, daughter, sister, friend, etc through it all. It’s a lot! It’s not bad, but definitely a lot of change.”

Fans Leave Notes of Encouragement for Jasmine Roth

Roth told her fans in her social media post that she’s doing her best to focus on the present and live in a place of gratitude.

She wrote, “I’ve been trying to focus on what a great opportunity this time is to pause, take a deep breath, remember that we’re all just doing our best, and then to keep on going! 😌”

“So appreciative of all the support for our little family,” she continued, “for my show, for our decision to move, and just a huge debt of gratitude for all the positivity you all throw my way every single day. 💛 Also, can’t wait to meet this little girl…”

Fans and friends flooded Roth’s post with encouraging words and thanked her for her authenticity.

One wrote, “One day at a time! Things are lining up. Brett, baby boo boo Hazel, your mum and the gang are in your corner for all this to work out well. You got this!!! I have such faith in you and Roth Co. When you wake up with new baby girl and your immediate family it will feel like home. They are your home regardless of address. Enjoy your new adventure 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼Big hugs always🤓🥰🥰🥰”

Another follower shared, “Sending you so much love 💕 we also moved this summer while I was 8 months pregnant and while it was a LOT, I think sometimes our babies usher in new and beautiful change into our lives, and sometimes all at once!! Sending you love for an easy, smooth move and transition with everything involved as you shift all of this 😘”

“You have an amazing family,” someone else wrote, “and lots and lots of followers who only wish the best for you, your family and your show! ❤️”

Jasmine Roth Revealed Multiple Life Changes in a Matter of Weeks

Roth, who wrote on August 13 that she was eight months pregnant, initially revealed her pregnancy on May 10, telling People she and her husband Brett, who share four-year-old daughter Hazel, were thrilled to be growing their family and admitted that the experience had “definitely been a little different this time around; being pregnant at almost 40 is no joke.”

That announcement came just a few days days after Roth shared that her family had decided to sell “Camp Roth” — their winter home in Park City, Utah. In the winter of 2023, the family of three left their primary residence in Huntington Beach, California, to spend four months at the property, spending their free time skiing and snowboarding. But after a second winter in the home, the Roths put it on the market for $2.8 million, per the initial listing. The house sold for an undisclosed price.

Then, after returning home to Huntington Beach, Roth announced on June 27 that they were listing their primary home, too, and moving back to Utah full-time. The Roths’ five-bedroom, four-bath home has not yet sold and is listed for $6,450,000.

Through all of those transitions, Roth wasn’t sure if her HGTV show would also continue. Its fourth season premiered in late 2023, but had not yet been renewed. But on July 18, Roth shared the news that HGTV and her production company, RTR Media, had decided to move the show with her to Utah.

Filming won’t begin until after she welcomes her second child, but RTR is currently casting clients in the Salt Lake City area who want Roth to help renovate their homes.