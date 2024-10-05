Jasmine Roth Shares ‘Controversial’ Parenting Take

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is settling into life as a mother of two, and in an interview on the October 3 episode of “The Motherly Podcast”, Roth shared one of her opinions about parenting that she knows might not be popular with fans.

“This is controversial. My husband and I, we’ve been together since college. We’ve been together for 19 years, and 15 of those years we didn’t have kids, but we had dogs,” Roth shared on air. “Not that kids are dogs, because they’re not, but I do think having that responsibility and figuring out how to navigate puppyhood, and then training them and taking care of them, and all of the things that go into having dogs, I think did give us a good starting point, at least, when it came time to have kids.”

Jasmine Roth’s Comments Pull a Mixed Reaction From Fans

Motherly and Jasmine shared her comments from the podcast in an October 3 Instagram post, allowing fans to chime into the comment section with their opinions on Jasmine’s potentially hot take.

“Definitely agree. We had to organize ourself in a manner of making sure to be home by certain times, or getting soemone to watch the puppy, feeding them. That being said, after two kids… its still about 5% of what it takes to raise kids hahaha but yes, a great starting point,” one user wrote.

“Totally agree!!!! Dogs are a nice start/training point!” another user added.

“Dogs don’t prepare you for kids lol,” a third fan dissented, while another user responded to them writing, “Sure it does in a different way. They still depend on you. You have to feed them. You have to take care of them to worry about them all that stuff.”

In the clip, Jasmine also compared motherhood to the work she does renovating homes, telling “The Motherly Podcast”, “A lot of those skills are transferable, and a lot of that experience [on construction sites] really helps me as a parent on a day to day basis. Half of it is gear and packing the diaper bag or the backpacks and getting the kids lunches together for school and doing the very tangible things you have to do as a parent. But I think the other half of it is so much more in the patience and the planning but knowing that you can’t plan and how you’re going to react when things don’t go as planned.”

HGTV Stars Congratulate Jasmine Roth on Baby Number 2

Jasmine officially announced the birth of her daughter Darla Rose on October 1, and fellow HGTV stars flocked to her comment section with their congratulations.

“Congrats you guys 🙌 ❤️,” Ty Pennington from “Rock the Block” and “Battle on the Beach” commented.

“😍 😍 😍 😍 Congratulations Jazz!!!!!!!!!! 🎈 🎈 🎈 🎈 🎈 May GOD continue to bless and cover your family,” Egypt Sherrod from “Married to Real Estate” added.

“She is perfect! God gave you a double portion with her!!! ❤,” Leslie Davis from “Unsellable Houses” wrote.

“Hazel is going to make the best big sister! We are so happy for you and your growing family. 🙌 💯,” Brian Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” chimed in.

Even a “Real Housewives” star hopped in Jasmine’s comment section, with Heather Dubrow from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” commenting, “Welcome Darling Darla !!!!!!! Congratulations Roth family ! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” to which Jasmine responded, “thank you so much! We are over the moon! 🥰.”

