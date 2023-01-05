Jasmine Roth Calls for Kindness After Heartbreaking Loss

HGTV host Jasmine Roth had to say goodbye to a beloved family member yesterday as she laid her family dog, Tiger, to rest after adopting him 11 years ago. Jasmine shared the sad news to her Instagram stories, writing, “It was a tough day for our family: We said goodbye to our little guy Tiger. 💔💔💔”

Jasmine also shared a video slideshow on her Instagram that featured photos of Tiger throughout the years. The slideshow shows Tiger growing up with Jasmine and her husband Brett Roth, and shows photos of their beloved dog before, during, and after Jasmine’s pregnancy with their daughter Hazel.

See the slideshow, and hear what message Jasmine has for fans during this difficult time, below.

Jasmine Roth Urges Fans, ‘Be Kind to Everyone’

Jasmine Roth honored her late dog, Tiger, in her latest Instagram caption, writing, “I don’t know how many years our little guy spent on this planet, but 11 of them were with us. He lived a good life and lots of you have been here the whole time to cheer him on. I mean, it’s not every day you’re on the cover of a book. 🥲”

Jasmine also took a moment to remind readers that this is something all dog owners eventually have to face, and encouraged fans to treat each other with kindness, adding, “This is definitely the worst part about having these furry family members. And a reminder to be kind to everyone, because you never know what people are dealing with each day. 😔😔”

Friends and fans alike are heartbroken for the television personality, and have flocked to her comments section to let the “Help! I Wrecked My House” host know.

“😢 I am dreading this moment with our Bear Bear and my heart goes out to you and the family. They really are so special and the bond last forever ❤️,” Mika Kleinschmidt of “100 Day Dream Home” wrote.

“So tough. Thank You for adopting, giving Tiger a beautiful family full of love, and showing him the pure goodness that is still in this world. Sending you and your family heartfelt condolences and a big hug. Good to know he’ll live forever in your hearts ❤️”, “HGTV Design Star” judge Vern Yip added.

Over the years, Jasmine developed a trademark of carving out the space under a home’s staircase to be used as a “dog cave” complete with a bed, wallpaper, and gallery wall, and has featured many photos of Tiger in his dog cave on her social media.

Jasmine Roth Lost Her Dog Nala in 2019

Sadly, Tiger is not the first Roth pup to say goodbye to the family. Jasmine Roth shared a Facebook post in 2019 to say goodbye and honor the family’s other dog, Nala, after the 12-year-old bulldog passed away.

“She played hard, loved hard, slept hard – didn’t have a mean bone in her body and was just the cutest. She gave us a run for our money – definitely keeping us on our toes since college. She lived for the park, swimming in the ocean (yes, she bodysurfed waves!), chewing on giant bones, and cuddling with her two chihuahua brothers,” Jasmine wrote.