Jasmine Roth Reveals Fate of Her HGTV Show Amid Major Life Changes

Longtime HGTV star Jasmine Roth‘s full plate just got a lot fuller. Amid all the life changes Jasmine, 39, has shared on social media in recent weeks, from revealing she’s expecting her second child to announcing her family’s full-time move from California to Utah, the popular builder and designer has more news that’s sure to thrill her fans.

On July 18, 2024, Jasmine revealed that HGTV has renewed her series, “Help! I Wrecked My House,” for a fifth season and said that, “even more unbelievable,” the network and her production company, RTR Media, have agreed to film the new season in Utah.

Sharing the announcement via an Instagram video with her husband, Brett Roth, and their four-year-old daughter Hazel, Jasmine wrote, “Best news ever! 😍 ‘HELP! I Wrecked My House’ will be back for Season 5 and in even more unbelievable news – the show will be moving to Utah with us. Just taking a minute as a family to celebrate and most of all to say “THANK YOU” because I love making this show and I really love sharing it with all of you. Your support means the world.

In May, Jasmine Roth Said She Wasn’t Sure if Her HGTV Show Would Return

Just two months ago, Jasmine told fans she wasn’t sure if her HGTV show would be renewed amid all of her life changes. The fourth season began airing in November 2023.

When asked about the status of her show during a Q&A with fans in her Instagram Stories on May 19, Jasmine replied, “So many of you asked this question and the answer is – I’m not sure yet! But if it does, it will be after baby arrives. 🙂”

Jasmine revealed her pregnancy on May 10, telling People she was thrilled to be growing their family and that the experience has “definitely been a little different this time around; being pregnant at almost 40 is no joke.”

Jasmine’s pregnancy announcement came days after she shared that she and Brett had decided to sell “Camp Roth” — their winter home in Park City, Utah. In the winter of 2023, the family of three left their primary residence in Huntington Beach, California, to spend four months at the property, spending their free time skiing and snowboarding. But after a second winter in the home, the Roths put it on the market for $2.8 million, per the initial listing, which now shows that the house has sold for an undisclosed price.

Then, after returning home to Huntington Beach, Jasmine announced on June 27 that they were listing that house, too, and moving back to Utah full-time. The Roth’s five-bedroom, four-bath home is now listed for $6,450,000.

Filming “Help! I Wrecked My House” in Utah may benefit the show, given that it will allow HGTV to feature a new locale and work with a new pool of renovation clients, which multiple Los Angeles-based shows have to draw from. Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa have been filming their second season of “The Flipping El Moussas” in the area, Orange County-based Christina Hall just premiered her new season of “Christina on the Coast,” and Drew and Jonathan Scott film all of their shows in Los Angeles.

Fans Celebrate Jasmine Roth’s News & Hope for ‘Hottie Scotty’ to Return

Though HGTV had not officially announced the renewal of “Help! I Wrecked My House” at the time of publication, it featured Jasmine’s video on its Instagram page. The show’s production company also posted on Instagram, congratulating Jasmine.

Sharing a photo of Jasmine working on a renovation, RTR Media captioned the image, “Congratulations to @jasminerothofficial and the RTR team on the renewal of Help! I Wrecked my House! Jas is busy growing a baby and we couldn’t be happier for the Roth family on the many adventures ahead! @hgtv #helpiwreckedmyhouse”

Fans expressed their excitement and relief about the show’s return, including one who wrote, “Bravo! Hubby and I pretty much binged through all four seasons. It was our after dinner, sit down treat. So happy it’s coming back. I love your positivity, authenticity and down to earth style. Great news.”

Another chimed in, “So excited to hear this news!!! I was hoping that the move wasn’t going to mean we were going to lose your show, it os one of my favorites!! Congratulations!!!”

Some fans have asked whether contractor Scott Cross, whom one fan nicknamed “Hottie Scottie,” will be involved in the Utah renovations given that he’s based in Southern California and has been part of her entire HGTV career, including her former show “Hidden Potential” and her season one “Rock the Block” win.

“Oh I hope so they have great chemistry,” another fan wrote of Cross’s involvement.

Jasmine has not yet answered those inquiries and did not reveal when filming is scheduled to begin.