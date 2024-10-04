Jasmine Roth Details Changes to ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Season 5

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is experiencing a lot of change as she settles into life as a mother of two. In a September 30 interview with Realtor.com, Jasmine opened up about some of her recent life changes will affect her show “Help! I Wrecked My House”, which is currently casting for its fifth season.

The biggest change to the show comes with its setting, as Jasmine (and her show) are moving from Huntington Beach, California to Park City, Utah. With the move comes “new challenges,” according to Jasmine. “I’d say the snow is going to be the biggest one. But also, it’ll be different because Southern California was all about ‘California casual’ design, but now we’re leaning into ‘luxury lodge,’ a little bit more of that cozy vibe here in Utah.”

Jasmine Roth Will Be Working With a New Team on ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ Season 5

Jasmine added that with her Utah also feature different elements, telling the outlet, “I use a lot of geography as inspiration: There’s a lot more rock, there’s a lot more natural stone. I use a lot of metals and leathers.”

Jasmine also mentioned that she has received plenty of fan questions about the status of her work with longtime contractor Scott Cross given the move to Utah. “Well, he’s staying in Southern California!” she answered. “He and I will still work together, just probably not on TV. But he’ll definitely come out and help me a little bit if I need it. But otherwise, he’s got a full construction business, and he’s doing just fine.”

Despite being in unknown territory, Jasmine is excited to make a name for herself in a new market, saying, “It’ll be fun to find local artisans and trade people. I’ve already found a lot of great people through projects that I’ve been doing here in Utah, but I’m excited to get to know more people in this new area—whether it’s a metal fabricator or carpenter or somebody that’s doing really cool things with, like, tree stumps. Who knows!”

Jasmine Roth is Focusing on Family First

Although Jasmine is excited to get to work on “Help! I Wrecked My House”, the new season is not her focus as she settles in at home in Utah with her husband Brett, daughter Hazel, and newborn Darla.

Jasmine shared a video post on October 2 while at home holding Darla. “I don’t even know what time it is. We are in baby world over here, and Brett just took Hazel to school,” Jasmine told viewers. “But yeah, we are three weeks old, aren’t we? Are you three weeks old? We’ve been home for a week, and you know baby world, it is a different dimension. There is no time, there is no space. So Darla is growing, she’s over 5 pounds now. She has her little feeding tube. So she’s eating about half of her food by bottle. I’m pumping, keeping her well fed, but we’re trying to monitor how much food she’s eating.”

Baby Darla is growing after being born a month prematurely, though Jasmine has high hopes that she’s on the right track and will be able to get rid of her feeding tube soon.

