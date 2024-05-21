Jasmine Roth Reveals She’s ‘Not Sure’ About Her Future at HGTV

Longtime HGTV star Jasmine Roth has been extremely busy lately, from selling her $2.8 million winter getaway to announcing she’s expecting her second child. But fans have noticed one thing she hasn’t been busy doing is filming her popular HGTV shows.

When asked about her shows during a Q&A with fans in her Instagram Stories on May 19, 2024, Roth, who rose to fame on HGTV’s “Hidden Potential” from 2017 to 2019, per IMDb, and whose fourth season of “Help! I Wrecked My House” aired in late 2023, admitted she doesn’t know what her future at HGTV looks like.

Jasmine Roth Says She Wouldn’t Return to Show Until ‘After Baby Arrives’

While traveling to a Hawaiian family vacation with her husband, Brett Roth, and their four-year-old daughter Hazel, Jasmine, 39, offered to answer Instagram followers’ questions about her life and work.

When someone asked if “Help! I Wrecked My House” is coming back, Jasmine wrote, “So many of you asked this question and the answer is – I’m not sure yet! But if it does, it will be after baby arrives. 🙂”

Jasmine revealed her pregnancy on May 10, telling People she was thrilled to be growing their family and that the experience has “definitely been a little different this time around; being pregnant at almost 40 is no joke.”

Though she has not shared her due date with fans, the builder and designer did tell someone during her Q&A that she will be finding out the baby’s gender, which typically is determined during an ultrasound between weeks 18 to 22 of a pregnancy, per Parents magazine.

“I’m wayyy too type A not to know so I can plan,” Jasmine told the curious fan. “I’ll keep you all posted. @hazelrothofficial really is hoping for a girl. Brett and I have zero preference.”

Fans Are Also Hoping to See Jasmine Roth in Other Projects on HGTV

In addition to hoping Jasmine’s primary show will return, there are also fans wondering about a reboot of “Hidden Potential,” in which she transformed basic-looking houses into unique properties.

In her Instagram Q&A, Jasmine answered, “Not sure! What do you think @hgtv? 🙂 In the meantime you can stream it on @streamonmax.”

The season 1 “Rock the Block” winner, who has appeared on subsequent seasons as a judge, was also asked whether she’d want to return to an HGTV competition show as a contestant or a judge in the future.

“Judge,” Jasmine replied. “Although I’m not sure they’re mutually exclusive. That said, since I’ve been a contestant before, I take judging super serious. I wouldn’t mind being a contestant again someday, but it’s probably too much of a commitment with everything I have going on right now. I’m also insanely competitive which might not be my best look. 😂😂”

For now, and especially on vacation, Jasmine shared in an Instagram post on May 20 that she’s focused on “cherishing every mom moment with my sweet girl.”

“I know the option to step away with my family like this is such a privilege and because of that I don’t take a moment of our time together for granted,” she wrote.