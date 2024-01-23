Jenn Todryk Addresses Pregnancy Speculation After Suggestive Post

HGTV’s “No Demo Reno” star Jenn Todryk shared a new batch of never-before-seen photos with fans on her Instagram page on January 21. “Photo dump of things IG never saw 🥰 wish I could fit more than 10 pictures! Life is a such a gift 🥹 ❤️ Hope you had a wonderful weekend!” Todryk captioned her Sunday evening post.

While Todryk included all different kinds of photos and videos, featuring her husband Mike and their children Von, Berkley, and Vivienne, her with friends, and their family dog, there was one snapshot that Todryk had to address in the comment section after fans thought she was subtly announcing a new arrival on the way.

Fans Think Jenn Todryk is Announcing a Pregnancy

The second photo in Todryk’s latest post shows her rolling her eyes while her husband holds his hand over her stomach, making a surprised face. Some fans and followers instantly took this to be a pregnancy announcement, and let Todryk know in her comment section.

“I speak for everyone when I say- don’t tease us with what could have been the birth announcement of our dreams,” one fan said.

“Cute family picture. I love the birth announcement, hahahah,” another user commented.

“The look on your face for the ‘announcement’ needs its own meme 🤣 🤣 🤣,” a third fan added.

Todryk cleared things up with her own comment, writing, “Not a pregnancy announcement 👍🏼 😂.”

“I am glad you clarified. 😂 ❤️,” one user responded to Todryk, with another adding, “oh I thought it was!! 😂.”

Some users didn’t focus on Todryk’s fake “announcement,” instead commenting on the post as a whole. One fan wrote, “You have such a beautiful family and your joy for life is contagious! Thank you for sharing it with all of us ❤️,” to which Todryk responded, “thank you so much!! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”

“I’ve loved following you for years and all you do.. military armor spouse and we love that your brand is armor. ❤️ just love all you guys do,” another fan wrote.

When is ‘No Demo Reno’ Returning to HGTV?

Todryk’s series “No Demo Reno” returned to HGTV in September 2023 for its third season, with Todryk overseeing 12 episodes worth of home renovations in the latest installment. While the season has since wrapped, HGTV has yet to make a formal announcement about the show’s future.

Todryk talked about the evolution of her show in a September 2023 interview with TV Insider, saying, “I know season 3 is definitely different from season 1, all in great and positive ways. Not only are my designs constantly changing as a designer as trends come and go but also the show in general. The tonality of it is different from season 1. I became an executive producer in season 2 and was for season 3 as well. I had the ability to change the tone a little bit and evolve the show into something that was more authentic to myself and my personality. I think it’s the best part of the changes we’ve made.”

While the future of “No Demo Reno” may not be confirmed, fans can catch up on old episodes which are available to stream on Max.

