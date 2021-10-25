PHOTOS: Jenn Todryk Throws Her 3-Year-Old Daughter a Birthday Party

Jenn Todryk stars on the hit HGTV series “No Demo Reno,” which premiered in March 2021. The television personality is also a social media sensation and runs the popular blog “The Rambling Redhead.” Todryk often shares family moments with her Instagram followers. For instance, on October 25, 2021, she uploaded pictures taken at her youngest child, Vivienne’s third birthday party.

Jenn Todryk Shared Pictures From Her Youngest Child’s Third Birthday Party

Todryk’s Instagram posts consisted of four pictures. The first image showed Vivienne sitting next to a balloon bouquet. The 3-year-old faced the photographer while sticking out her tongue. The following photo featured the party’s attendees. Todryk’s husband, Mike, and their other children Von and Berkley can be seen in the picture. The HGTV star held her youngest daughter in the third photo. Vivienne posed beside balloons once again for the final snap.

Todryk shared a message in celebration of her daughter’s birthday in the post’s caption.

“Vivienne is THREE! [crying emoji] Who’s been here all of Viv’s life? [flushed face emoji] kind of wild to think about. Yesterday we celebrated Viv with close family and today we spent the day playing with ALL the toys and relaxing [smiling face emoji] This sweet girl makes me laugh every single day, is wicked smart and honestly hilarious [red heart emoji] Goodbye terrific twos and into THREES. Let’s call it terrific threes even though we know that’s not actually the reputation of a threenager. Let’s stay hopeful. [hugging face emoji] [crying-laughing emoji] [face with party hat emoji] #alwaysmybaby HAPPY BIRTHDAY VIVIENNE [red heart emoji],” read the caption.

Many fans flocked to the comments section to answer Todryk’s question about seeing Vivienne grow up on social media.

“Happy Birthday Viv!! I’ve been here since before she was born and don’t plan on leaving! [red heart emoji],” wrote a fan.

“Happy Birthday Viv!! I’ve only been following a short time, but I’ve enjoyed it so much. You and your family are hilariously funny,” added another commenter.

“I started following you shortly after she was born and have loved watching her and your others grow! [red heart emoji] Happy Birthday Viv!!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Jenn Todryk Introduced Her Youngest Children to Her Instagram Followers in November 2018

Jenn Todryk introduced Vivienne to her Instagram followers on November 2, 2018. The post featured a picture of her holding the newborn. In the caption, she thanked those who had reached out.

“To say we’ve been busy this week is obviously an understatement [crying laughing emoji] while I feel the responsibility to reply to all who have shown nothing but love and kind words I know my greater responsibility is to not have my face in my phone in front of my children, something that I’ve worked a very hard to maintain since blogging,” wrote Todryk.

She noted that her youngest child “seem[ed] to be an easy baby.”

“She’s very content and has a lot of gas, so she fits right in here! She’s sleeping a ton which is amazing since the first four nights I was wondering if she would ever sleep at night,” shared the HGTV personality.

Todryk also revealed that she “hope[d] to inspire [her followers] to be the best Mom you can be to your little baby-beasts.”

READ NEXT: FIRST LOOK at HGTV’s New Competition Series With Martha Stewart & Tamera Mowry-Housley