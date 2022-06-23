Jenn Todryk Promises Season 2 of ‘No Demo Reno’ Will Be ‘Different’

“No Demo Reno” is back and this season, fans are in for a “different” experience, host Jenn Todryk teased on Instagram.

“I think it’s gonna feel different. Not like in the tonality, hopefully not. Still the same there, but as far as the designs,” the HGTV star said on her Instagram Story. As she explained, she has “evolved” as a designer since first filming the pilot in 2019. “I just feel like there’s much more riskier design. I don’t know, I’m just really excited for you guys to see it,” she added.

Todryk told HGTV that her style is “organic modern, mixed with industrial, mixed with traditional.” She quipped, “That sounds like a weird design baby.”

“No Demo Reno” follows Todryk as she renovates homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area without major demolition. The first season, which debuted in March 2021, was a success. As HGTV reported, it garnered more than 25 million viewers.

In each episode of season 2, Todryk takes on two clients: one in need of a massive, multi-room renovation and one in need of a one-room refresh. She also has the added perk of larger budgets this season.

For the premiere, Todryk will give “a large family a kitchen and main living area that meets everyone’s needs and also completes a serene main bedroom retreat with a built-in office for a couple with six children,” according to HGTV.

Todryk’s Season 2 Clientele Includes Family & Friends

Todryk’s family and friends are among her season 2 clientele. According to HGTV, the 33-year-old will renovate her best friend’s home during the season.

“For some reason, dang, when it’s your friends or family, it stresses you out,” she told HGTV. “You think about it before you go to bed at night. Not gonna lie, definitely shed some pounds from sweat dripping off my back, but it was honestly an honor. It was so fun.”

Episode 9 of this season will also feature a bedroom redesign for her youngest daughter, Vivienne, 3. She and her husband Mike also share a son Von, 9, and another daughter Berkley, 7.

“I feel blessed that I get to incorporate my family in what I do as well as get to share it with y’all,” she added on Instagram.

Though, she admitted on Instagram that her kids “don’t give a poop” that she is on television. Todryk explained, “I’m just mom. I’m too strict and I make them pick up their room and it ticks them off.”

Todryk Has Amassed a Social Media Following

Todryk first gained a following on social media. Her Instagram account, @theramblingredhead, currently has one million followers.

“I started on social media,” she explained during an HGTV Q&A. “I’m one of those weird social media people. I share a lot of my life and I want that to be reflected on the show as well.”

Season 2 of “No Demo Reno” premieres on HGTV on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

