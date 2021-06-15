Why Jenn Todryk Was Hesitant to Have Her Own Show

The first season of “No Demo Reno” premiered in March 2021 and has since become one of the most popular shows on HGTV. In the series, Jenn Todryk and her team give houses a makeover without doing any major remodels. Despite the fact that Todryk has a talent for transforming houses, she previously had limited experience with home renovation. According to HGTV, the mother-of-three originally wanted to work in fashion and has “a degree in fashion merchandising.” She found fame six years ago when she began her popular blog, “The Rambling Redhead,” which humorously detailed her life as a stay-at-home mother.

In a 2019 Interview, Jenn Todryk Revealed She Was Hesitant To Have Her Own Show

While speaking to DFW Child in 2019, Jenn Todryk suggested that her popularity on social media helped her land her HGTV show. She explained that over three years ago, “a production company reach[ed] out to [her] on Instagram.”

“They wanted me to shoot some video for them, and basically, it was going to be me and a friend doing home decorating. But the problem was they wanted us to film us working with clients. So me and my friend were going to decorate homes. We even went out and got an estimate of someone’s house and did a whole consultation,” said the television personality.

Todryk revealed that this ended up falling through because she was pregnant with her youngest child, Vivienne. She also felt like the project would be inauthentic. She told the publication:

Then I get pregnant, and I’m like, This just isn’t meant to be. I’m creating a business that I’m not even doing, technically, which didn’t seem authentic to me. I told my friend, “I’m so sorry, but I can’t do it.”

She then stated that “one month later,” she received “an email from another production company.” She decided to respond to the message but was still hesitant about the opportunity.

“I’m like, What is happening?! So, I’m like, OK, fine. I’ll jump on a phone call, even though I knew I wasn’t going to do it. I just got pregnant,” said Todryk.

The HGTV star revealed that during the conversation the production eased her worries about starring on a home design show. They explained that they were impressed with her social media presence and were aware that she “like[d] to renovate homes.” They also assured her that they would “find the clients” for her, making her job a whole lot easier.

“It was from the very beginning quick, easy, painless. I just felt like God made it too easy. He was like, ‘Here, dummy. I’m trying to get your attention.” It was a sign, and I did it, and it’s been great,'” said the 32-year-old.

Todryk Recently Stated That Having a Show Is “the Best Gig”

While she was initially hesitant to have her own design show, Todryk does not seem to regret her decision to become a member of the HGTV family. During a recent interview with Fox 4 KDFW, she revealed that she has been enjoying being part of a project where she can work “all on [her] own terms.” Todryk asserted that the show has been “the best gig.” Later in the interview, she also described “the opportunity” as “life changing.”

“I’m very thankful and blessed to like have the opportunity to do that and have a husband that supports me and who wants to do it too,” stated the HGTV star.

