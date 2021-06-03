Who Is HGTV Star Jenn Todryk Married To?

Even though it premiered just three months ago, the HGTV series “No Demo Reno,” hosted by Jenn Todryk, is already a hit among viewers. According to The Dallas Morning News, the show’s impressive ratings indicate it could be renewed for another season. The publication noted that the president of HGTV, Jane Latman, recently released a statement, which attributed the show’s success to Todryk’s likeability and screen presence.

“Jenn is so much fun to watch and her ability to keep it real when it comes to balancing work and family is a big part of her appeal and why her transition to television star worked out so well,” read a portion of the statement.

Before joining the HGTV family, Todryk already had a loyal following because of her popular lifestyle blog, “The Rambling Redhead.” While many of her posts detailed her everyday life, new fans of the television personality may not know much about her. In particular, some viewers may wonder about Todryk’s husband and family.

Jenn Todryk Wed Her Husband In 2011

According to The Cinemaholic, the Texas native began dating her husband Mike Todryk, 44, in 2010 and they decided to tie the knot the following year. In celebration of their fourth anniversary, the 32-year-old took to her blog to detail her wedding which was held “in Cancun, Mexico.” She revealed that the ceremony “was a week long party in Mexico that included margaritas (duh), dirty monkeys (banana alcoholic smoothies), and extremely average all-inclusive Mexican food.” She also noted that she would “HIGHLY recommend a destination wedding” as it is “[s]o fun for you and your guests and stress-free.”

In a 2015 blog post, the HGTV star also listed why she adores her husband, who previously served in the army. She explained that she appreciates his maturity, sensitivity, intelligence, and attractiveness. Todryk also revealed that she would like her husband to do more household chores like “tak[ing] out the trash.”

The Todryks are parents to three children, all under the age of eight. The couple had their only son, Von, in 2013, and then their first daughter Berkley two years later. Their other daughter Vivienne joined their family just three years ago. The couple also opened a cafe called Armor Coffee Bar and Workspace located in Allen, Texas in 2019.

Jenn Todryk Shared How She Felt About Being A Working Mom In A 2019 Interview

While speaking to DFW Child in December 2019, Todryk got candid about her life as a working mother. At the time of the interview, the first season of “No Demo Reno” was already in the process of being made. She revealed that she often feels guilty when trying to balance her home life and her career. She told the publication:

The mom guilt’s always there, but I can’t say just one thing because it just depends on what I’m doing that day. When we’re filming, it’s the guilt that I’m not there. Whenever I’m here, it’s the guilt that I’m working, not crafting. When I’m crafting, it’s the guilt that I’m crafting and not cleaning. I feel like mom guilt’s always there. It just shows its face differently. I definitely hold anxiety with that kind of stuff.

During the interview, the blogger’s husband shared kind words about her. He stated that she is “the perfect combination of Lucille Ball and Joanna Gaines in one person.” The father-of-three also complimented her humor, wit, and being business-minded.