HGTV Star Jenn Todryk Reveals Why Having Her Own Show Is ‘Hard’

Jenn Todryk is the star of the hit HGTV series “No Demo Reno.” As fans are aware, Todryk and her team manage to remodel houses with minimal demolition. Since the show’s first season premiered in March 2021, many viewers have been drawn to Todryk’s frugality and bubbly personality.

Jenn Todryk Spoke About the Difficulties of Filming the Show in a May Interview

During a May interview on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast, the 32-year-old revealed that she had some difficulty shooting the show’s first season for a few reasons. She asserted, however, she was never under the impression that hosting a home renovation series would be easy.

“It’s hard, like filming the industry is hard. And like don’t get me wrong, I didn’t think it was going to be a piece of cake,” said Todryk. “Like I’m not naive. But I mean it’s really hard to not only do the designing, which I do, and you know, with season 1 nothing is ever staffed what it should be, right. You don’t have help, so I’d be designing at like 11 pm like looking for inspo pictures to show someone to help me to like shop. Like, ‘I need five tiles that are like this white, oblong.’”

She also mentioned that she is a mother to three young children, named Von, Berkley, and Vivienne, which further complicated her situation. She explained that “trying to make [her] kids do homework and then in the middle of Covid that probably added a ton of pressure that normally isn’t there.” The television personality then referenced that she is also a social media influencer and “treat[s] [her] Instagram platform as a full time job,” meaning that she had quite a bit of work to do during the production of “No Demo Reno.”

Todryk and her husband of almost 10 years, Mike, also are owners of a cafe called Armor Coffee, located in Allen, Texas. She asserted that Mike runs the business, but she “promot[es] it” on her social media accounts.

Todryk also revealed that she was remodeling her own home while filming the first season of “No Demo Reno.”

“We were renovating my house when I started shooting. It was a mess. It was so stressful like my contractor probably wanted to kill me because I was the worst client as far as not responding back quickly because I was working,” said the HGTV star.

In a 2019 Interview, Todryk Talked About Being a Working Mother

While speaking to DFW Child in December 2019, Todryk discussed being a working mother. The television personality, who began filming “No Demo Reno” in 2019, suggested that it can be difficult to focus on her career, as “the mom guilt is always there.”

“When we’re filming, it’s the guilt that I’m not there. Whenever I’m here, it’s the guilt that I’m working, not crafting. When I’m crafting, it’s the guilt that I’m crafting and not cleaning. I feel like mom guilt is always there. It just shows its face differently. I definitely hold anxiety with that kind of stuff,” explained Todryk.

