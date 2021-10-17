HGTV Star Jenn Todryk Spoofs ‘Undercover Boss’ in Hilarious Video

Before becoming an HGTV star Jenn Todryk entertained fans with humorous posts on her popular blog “The Rambling Redhead.” As fans are aware, the “No Demo Reno” star still uploads entertaining Instagram posts. For instance, on October 14, the mother-of-three shared a video that spoofed the reality series “Undercover Boss,” where business owners will wear a disguise as a way to better understand their company and employees.

Jenn Todryk Shared an Instagram Video Where She Spoofed ‘Undercover Boss’

The video showed Todryk at her and her husband, Mike Todryk’s coffee shop, Armor Coffee Co., located in Allen, Texas. In the video, the HGTV personality pretended that she was going undercover as a barista named Jen Fraud-rick.

“Today I am Jen Fraud-rick. Jen with one n. I’m the undercover boss today. I’m going to blend in. They hired me, they have no clue I’m doing this,” said Todryk.

Todryk entered the coffee shop through the drive-thru window and later was seen hiding in a trash can. Her husband also complimented the attractiveness of Jen Fraud-rick, while the “No Demo Reno” star licked a window in the background. Todryk then showcased her lack of skills behind the coffee bar.

“Jen with one N Fraud-rick. There are a lot of holes in this plot line, like why I didn’t just use the front door, so just don’t think about it to deeply. [laughing-crying emoji] I would like to thank the @armorcoffee crew for putting up with me today… y’all are the real heroes. [grinning squinting face emoji] Also, this is a great coffee shop, highly recommend. [winking face emoji],” read the caption of the post.

In the post’s comments section, Todryk revealed that the Armor Coffee employees “wouldn’t let [her] work the drive-thru” for the skit.

Quite a few fans commented that they enjoyed the video.

“Omg I love following you. Thank you for being silly [upside down smiling face emoji],” wrote one commenter.

“Freakin’ amazing. You and Mike are the Best!” commented another.

“Crying laughing! The next Lucille Ball. I adore you!!! The best! [red heart emoji],” chimed in a third fan.

Jenn Todryk Discussed Her Coffee Shop in a May 2021 Interview

Jenn Todryk spoke about Armor Coffee Co. during a May 2021 appearance on the “HGTV Obsessed” podcast. She explained that “[her] husband takes the majority of that work” when it comes to running the business.

“I just have fun talking about it and drinking the coffee everyday and promoting it and having fun with social events. You know, all the fun stuff, all the frou-frou stuff. Yeah Mike’s in the weeds so he’s the one who’s doing all that executive work and business making and he’s just been awesome at that,” said the famed home renovator.

During the “HGTV Obsessed” interview, Todryk also shared what she likes to order at her coffee shop.

“We make a honey vanilla latte and I put it with oat milk and it’s so dang good, I drink it every single day. That’s my first cup and then my second cup, I usually get a cookie butter latte on ice for the afternoon. Both are very good, I drink a lot of coffee,” said the “No Demo Reno” star.

