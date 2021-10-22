Jenn Todryk Gives an Update on Her Youngest Child

HGTV star Jenn Todryk is a mother to three children, Von, Berkley, and Vivienne. In October 2021, the “No Demo Reno” star gave fans an update about her youngest child, Vivienne, on Instagram.

Jenn’s post, uploaded on October 17, featured two photos. The first image showed the HGTV personality sitting on a swing with her daughter on her lap. Both Jenn and her child focused their gaze on the camera lens. Vivienne sat on the grass for the following photo. The 2-year-old tilted her head and smiled brightly.

In the caption of the post, Jenn noted that her daughter will soon be celebrating her third birthday. She also suggested Vivienne has experienced some changes in her personality.

“Swingin’ outta Sunday with my sweet baby who’s about to be THREE. [crying emoji] Where my toddler Mamas at?! Or mamas who have had toddlers?! Terrific twos are leaving us and the terrible threes are barging in to wreck shop [crying laughing emoji] if I could only freeze this little chicken, I would [red heart emoji] [heart-eye emoji],” read a portion of the post.

Quite a few fans who are parents of toddlers flocked to the post’s comments section.

“This is the SWEETEST!!! I feel you so hard on the emotions surrounding Viv getting older… my youngest just turned three [crying emoji] and she has found her voice [crying laughing emoji],” wrote a commenter.

“My son is about to be 3 in just 2 weeks! Is it true that 3 is worse than 2? [grinning face with sweat emoji] That’s what I’ve heard and I’m terrified [rolling on the floor laughing emoji],” added another.

“I have a 2 year old and whew she’s been testing my patience lately [grinning face with sweat emoji],” shared a different fan.

“She is such a little DOLL! Mine has been 3 for 6 months and I don’t miss 2. [crying laughing] I do miss 1, I didn’t think I would. 4 will be here before you know it! [two crying emojis],” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Jenn Todryk Shared an Instagram Post in Celebration of Vivienne’s Second Birthday in October 2020

On October 24, 2020, Jenn Todryk celebrated Vivienne’s second birthday by uploading an Instagram post. The first image featured the birthday girl sitting on the floor while waving to the camera. Jenn’s daughter posed in front of cubbies for the following picture. The third and fourth images showed the child opening gifts. In the final snap, Jenn and her husband, Mike, posed with their youngest child.

“Vivienne is TWO! Happy birthday to the sweetest, funniest two year old I know [birthday cake emoji] HOW IS SHE TWO?! [Crying emoji] I’m trying to refrain from listing 53 adjectives to describe this amazing human but she is seriously the joy in our days [smiling face surrounded by hearts emoji] I don’t know why I got such an amazing baby but she’s the PERFECT third child- she’s just here to party. [crying laughing emoji],” wrote Jenn in the caption of the post.

Jenn Todryk Discussed Her Youngest Daughter’s Name in 2018

In an October 2018 YouTube video, Jenn Todryk and her husband explained how they chose their youngest daughter’s name.

“Vivienne means alive and has energy, so we’re just cursing ourselves for another hyper child,” said the HGTV personality, who was pregnant with her youngest daughter while recording the video.

She went on to say that her husband “decided on Vivienne.” He chimed in that he wanted a name that was “traditional and classy.”

