Fans Congratulate Jenny & Dave Marrs on Their Major Accomplishment

HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts Jenny and Dave Marrs have pulled off a great feat. The design duo hosted their fourth annual Berry Fest at their berry farm in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The event, which took place on Saturday, June 24, included local vendors, live music, and plenty of blueberry picking. The whole event also served as a fundraiser, as all of the profits from the Marrses berry farm are used to “pave a way for agricultural training and a sustainable food source for orphaned children in Zimbabwe”, according to the berry farm’s website.

Jenny Marrs Reflects on Berry Fest 2023

Jenny reflected on the successful event in a June 25 Instagram post, thanking the 2,500 attendees and writing, “The greatest privilege for us was meeting you all and hearing your stories: stories of miracles, hardships, and, most of all, hope. What a beautiful, beautiful reminder that no matter where we live or what we believe or what we look like; we are all fellow sojourners on this road of life just trying to do a little good. And, yesterday, we did just that. We raised enough money to continue to care for the kiddos in our programs in both Zimbabwe AND Belize. We started the ripple here that will reach all the way across the sea in a great tidal wave of love. Thank you is insufficient. But, thank you. Thank you for being here, thank you to every volunteer and to every food truck and every vendor and to every artist. What a day, you guys. What a day. THANK YOU 🤍🫐🤍!!”

Fans were just as grateful to the Marrses for hosting the event, and they weren’t shy to share their messages in Jenny’s comment section.

“Congratulations!! It just keeps getting better and better every year!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Love you all and your hearts so so much!!!!!” another user added.

One attendee shared their own “small world” story from the event as well, writing, “Jenny, want to hear something crazy? I was walking back to the berry fields when I got there and heard someone call my name (that was normal) but when I turned to look.. it was one of my best friends from kinder through 7th grade in California. She and her daughter were volunteers! I haven’t seen her since we photographed her wedding nine years ago in California!”

Berry Fest 2023 Was Almost Ruined by a Damaged Blueberry Crop

Although the Marrses put a lot of time and effort into making sure Berry Fest 2023 went off without a hitch, there was a last-minute complication that almost affected the festival.

“We are a week and a half away from Berry Fest and have some not-so-great news to share this morning… a really big storm blew threw the farm with strong straight line winds and damaged our berry crop. We estimate a loss of about 50% of our berries. 😭 😭 😭,” Jenny wrote in a June 14 post.

Luckily, the rain wasn’t able to stop Berry Fest from taking place, and the Marrses worked extra hard to ensure all who came to pick blueberries at the festival were able to do so.

