Jenny & Dave Marrs Welcome New Addition to Their Farm

“Fixer to Fabulous” hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs have welcomed a new addition to their farm. The HGTV stars took to Instagram, thanking their fans for helping name their new lamb, Daisy.

Jenny shared a photo of her daughters with the young animal, revealing in the caption Daisy has a large family.

“In case you’re keeping track, Daisy joins her momma, Baa Baa, Dad, Teddy, and twin brothers (born last May), Ben and Nate,” the 43-year-old wrote on May 7, 2022. “Playmates include this years lamb’s: Cookie and Icicle, Elmo and Tator Tot and Charli and Olive. Proud aunts include Snowy, Lola, and Lily. And cousins: Earl, Sunny, and Thunder.”

She quipped, “I don’t know why Dave keeps saying we have too many animals?!”

The “Rock the Block” alum first announced the new arrival on May 5, 2022. She wrote on Instagram, “Springtime is for rainy mornings and waking up to new babies in the pasture! Our BaaBaa is a momma again!”

The couple rose to fame renovating historic homes in and around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas. They live on a farm with their five children: twins Nathan and Ben, 11, Sylvie, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 2.

Dave & Jenny Marrs’ Llama Died in March 2022

Dave and Jenny Marrs’ farm suffered the loss of one of their animals earlier this year. After a weeklong battle, Jenny announced the death of their llama, Larry, on March 10, 2022.

In her tribute on Instagram, she commented on Larry’s “goofy smile” and “lopsided gallop.” Jenny captioned his portrait, “You fought so hard. It was my deep privilege to spend the past week caring for you around the clock. Our entire family helped dispensing meds, giving you shots and electrolytes, hand-feeding you, praying for you and cheering you on.”

As she previously revealed on Instagram, Larry became infected with a parasite carried by whitetail deers which “is very challenging to prevent.” The whole family pitched in to provide around-the-clock care, which Jenny documented on social media.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Launched an Outdoor Furniture & Decor Collection for Walmart

Fans can buy a piece of Dave and Jenny Marrs’ style with the launch of the Marrs Collection by Better Homes & Gardens, a line of outdoor furniture and decor for Walmart. As Walmart announced in April 2022, the 30-piece collection was inspired by Dave’s carpentry skills.

“We believe a home should be filled with the things and people you love,” Jenny wrote on Instagram. “The things that surround you should be beautiful and we believe beautiful, well-made items should be available to everyone. We are so humbled and grateful to have a chance to share these products with you all.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” stars share a special connection with the retail giant. Walmart was founded locally and is headquartered in their community of Bentonville, Arkansas.

“When the opportunity came about with Walmart, it was like the perfect fit to a puzzle,” Dave explained in a promotional video. “They’ve done so much for our community. It’s like an integral part of Northwest Arkansas and it’s value, right? And that’s what we really wanted this outdoor collection to be. We wanted it to be affordable.”

Most items range between $11.97 and $149, but the collection can cost up to $997.

