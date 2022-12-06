Jenny & Dave Marrs Tease New Project Abroad

Jenny and Dave Marrs are working on a “dream project” in Italy, the HGTV stars teased on Instagram. Could that mean “Fixer to Fabulous” is going international?

“So very excited to tell you all about @jennymarrs and my next project!!” Dave captioned a photo on Instagram of the couple in front of a carousel. “And yes, it’s in Europe because I don’t wear a scarf anywhere else. Stay tuned!”

Fans were left to wonder what the Arkansas-based couple was up to.

“Nice!” one follower commented on Jenny’s post. “In the future are we going to get to see a ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italy Edition’? That would be truly epic. [smile emoji]”

Jenny did not confirm nor deny, but she did respond with winking and red heart emojis.

Dave and Jenny are known for renovating historic homes around their town of Bentonville on “Fixer to Fabulous,” which debuted in 2019. With its success, the couple has starred in spinoffs and even competed in “Rock the Block.” Next up, they will star alongside Ben and Erin Napier on “Home Town Takeover.”

Jenny Marrs Accomplished a Bucket List Item

The couple has been able to check a few things off their bucket list during their Italian adventure. As Jenny has documented on Instagram, they have traveled throughout Florence, Tuscany and Arezzo.

“What a day!!” Jenny captioned a carousel of images and clips. “The Arezzo antique market has been on my bucket list for YEARS and we finally made it there. It was wild and amazing and like walking inside a dream.”

The couple found a little slice of home in Italy. Dave and Jenny live on a farm with their five kids, often documenting their sheep, llama and donkeys on social media.

“Then, we visited a working farm and met Italian sheep If you know me, you know this was absolute perfection,” she continued. “Also, no big deal. But I milked a goat. I left covered in mud and have never been happier. And, we ended the day with a visit to the Christmas markets in our favorite little Italian village. It was a pretty magical day.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Ended up in Paris

A series of misadventures led Dave and Jenny to Paris during their journey home.

“Trying to get home,” Jenny wrote in her Instagram Story. “Our plane couldn’t land in Florence because of fog so we now have to take a bus to Pisa to meet up with our plane. [upside down face and shocked face emojis].”

After numerous baggage exchanges, bus rides and canceled flights, the couple ended up in Paris trying to find a train. Though Jenny quipped in her Instagram Story, they were not sure if they would ever see their bags again.

They decided to head into Paris’ city center, “because, why not?!”

The pair made the best of it, snapping photos outside of the Eiffel Tower and visiting a hotel they stayed at nearly two decades ago.

“I miss my babies,” she wrote, sharing photos of their meal. “But, I’m in Paris with my love. We have wine and homemade chips. I’m okay.”

