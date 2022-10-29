Jenny & Dave Marrs Return for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 4: When Does It Premiere?

Jenny and Dave Marrs are back for more “stunning renovations” when season 4 of “Fixer to Fabulous” premieres on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

To celebrate the announcement, Jenny and Dave shared a behind-the-scenes montage of the upcoming season.

“We have been working hard all year to bring you a new season full of heart and laughter and beautiful renovations,” the couple captioned their Instagram video on October 27, 2022. “We still can’t believe this is what we get to do every day. It’s truly, truly an honor for us to create these episodes and we are immensely grateful for the way you all have welcomed us into your living rooms each week.”

The 16-episode season will follow Dave and Jenny as they renovate homes around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas while also raising their five kids and managing their farm. In May 2022, Jenny took to Instagram to announce the series’ renewal.

“Jenny, the creative influence behind their personalized renovations, specializes in designing spaces that are warm and welcoming for families,” HGTV announced in a press release. “Dave tackles construction and custom-built furniture with skill and confidence that stems from his passion for reviving old homes.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Renovate the Home of an Olympic Athlete in the ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Premiere

To kick off the season, Dave and Jenny are renovating the 1980s home of a local business owner and her Olympic athlete husband.

To modernize the ranch home, “the renovation will include a spacious new kitchen and a serene new main suite,” according to the episode description. “Dave and Jenny will also liven up the home’s exterior with an expanded porch, fresh paint and a custom water feature for much-needed curb appeal.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Are Starring in ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Erin and Ben Napier are returning for a second season of “Home Town Takeover,” but this time they have enlisted the help of Jenny and Dave Marrs. The HGTV stars are transforming Fort Morgan, Colorado.

“Hometown Takeover has been a lot of work and we have had to be away from home more than we have ever had to before,” Jenny wrote on Instagram. “But, oh my goodness, we are so proud of the work being done and cannot wait to share these inspiring stories with the world. This show is full of heart and we loved celebrating alongside all of our Fort Morgan friends tonight.”

Jenny added a shoutout to the Napiers, thanking the “Home Town” hosts for including them in “this truly amazing project.”

“We all share a passion for small towns and it’s been wonderful working together (along with so many others in our @hgtv family) to make this massive whole town revitalization happen!” she continued.

Dave and Jenny had their kids on hand as they recently wrapped filming for the upcoming season. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

