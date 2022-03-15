EXCLUSIVE: Dave & Jenny Marrs on Filming ‘Rock the Block’ With Kids in Tow

Dave and Jenny Marrs packed up their five kids and relocated to Charleston, South Carolina to compete in season 3 of “Rock the Block.” While speaking with Heavy, Dave called the experience “wonderful and really hard at the same time.”

The HGTV stars decided to stay roughly 45 minutes away from the job site, near the ocean, to make uprooting their kids’ lives worth it. As Dave explained, “They need a great place where they can have an incredible experience.” He added, “They got to surf. They were at the beach a lot. They were hunting shark teeth, so they loved it.”

Though, he admitted the excitement wore off after a few weeks.

“After about three-and-a-half, four weeks the newness wore off and they were ready to go see their friends and be back home,” the 42-year-old told Heavy. “And so I think HGTV does a really good job of making this no longer than about five and a half, six weeks because if you did it would just be really hard.”

Dave and Jenny Marrs rose to fame renovating historic homes in and around their town of Bentonville, Arkansas. They share five children: twins Nathan and Ben, 11, Sylvie, 10, Charlotte, 7, and Luke, 2.

Jenny shared a glimpse at their time in Charleston on Instagram. “We said yes to this work opportunity only because we knew that, while, yes, the days would be long, we were also being offered a chance for an epic adventure as a family,” she wrote in October 2021. “Our prayer has been that this time away will be filled with pockets of rest and joy and that all of our memory banks will be full to overflowing by the end of this time away. So far, so good.”

Jenny & Dave Marrs Called Competing on ‘Rock the Block’ ‘Very Different’

Dave and Jenny Marrs were one of four teams competing on season 3 of “Rock the Block.” Each duo had $225,000 and six weeks to transform one of four identical houses in Charleston, South Carolina to earn the highest appraisal value. The couple told Heavy that while it was a “great” experience, it was also “very different” and “hard.”

As Jenny explained to Heavy, this was the first time they had ever been judged, typically working to meet the needs of their clients.

“The timelines were crazy fast, even faster than we’re used to which we’re used to really fast timelines so it was just, it was just really stressful and hard,” the 43-year-old explained. “But it was also really fun to get to know the other competitors … and all the judges.”

They were facing off against Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses;” Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block;” and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

“I think we really loved the overall experience,” Jenny concluded.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Renovate a Bed & Breakfast in ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn’

Jenny and Dave Marrs are taking on a project of their own in the four-episode special series, “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.”

In an extended preview of the new show, Dave said, “So, Jenny and I have done something. We have bought a house that we’re going to turn into a bed and breakfast. The house was built in the 1870s.” Jenny added, “And you can feel the grandeur that once was, so our goal is to restore it to its former glory.”

The couple bought The Welcome Inn for $225,000 in Rogers, Arkansas. It is slated to open in May 2022, according to Instagram.

The “Fixer to Fabulous” spinoff premieres on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

READ NEXT: ‘Unsellable Houses’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?