Jenny & Dave Marrs Mourning a Loss on Their Farm

After a weeklong battle, Dave and Jenny Marrs are mourning their late llama, Larry. The HGTV stars announced the death of their farm animal in a social media post on March 10, 2022.

Jenny paid tribute to Larry’s “goofy smile” and “lopsided gallop” on Instagram. She captioned his portrait, “You fought so hard. It was my deep privilege to spend the past week caring for you around the clock. Our entire family helped dispensing meds, giving you shots and electrolytes, hand-feeding you, praying for you and cheering you on.”

The “Fixer to Fabulous” star documented Larry’s health battle on social media. She often showcased her five children – twins Nathan and Ben, 11, Sylvie, 10, Charlotte, 7, and Luke, 2 – pitching in with his care.

As the 43-year-old had previously revealed, Larry became infected with a parasite carried by whitetail deers which “is very challenging to prevent.”

While he still ate and drank, the llama had not stood in six days when she wrote, “This particular parasite travels through the spinal cord and can potentially cause neurological damage which is why he’s likely having such trouble standing again.”

In his final moments, Jenny revealed she found solace in the lyrics of “Find You Here” while comforting the ailing animal.

Jenny Called Farm Life ‘Beautiful & Brutal’

Jenny and Dave Marrs often showcase their farm life, whether through their show or on their social media.

“Farm life can be both beautiful and brutal,” Jenny wrote after Larry’s death. “Today, is certainly one of the hard days. And, while I know there is joy to come, I am going to sit in the grief for a bit.”

She also revealed the wisdom she received from a friend “acutely familiar with this farm life.” The designer shared, “Being His means holding all of it – the miracles and the pain – and still raising our hands and saying, I don’t understand it and I wanted a different chapter, but I trust that you are still good.”

Their Fellow ‘Rock the Block’ Stars Were Among Those Sending Condolences

Jenny thanked her followers for their prayers and encouragement.

“I’ve been blown away by your kindness and compassion,” she wrote. “I have hesitated typing these words today because while our family mourns and cries and talks through this hard loss, I know that so many of you are waiting for a Larry update and I so desperately wanted to have different news. He was a good one to love and he was loved until the end.”

She received an outpouring of support from her friends, fans and fellow HGTV stars. Among them were many of her “Rock the Block” competitors, including “Unsellable Houses” star Lyndsay Lamb and “Bargain Block” star Keith Bynum.

As Egypt Sherrod commented, “Awww my gosh! I’ve been following this for the outcome and am so very sorry for your loss.”

The show’s host, Ty Pennington, and one of the season’s judges, Jonathan Knight, also passed along their condolences.

Dave and Jenny Marrs can currently be seen on season 3 of “Rock the Block” and the four-episode special series “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.”

