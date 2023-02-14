Jenny Marrs Reveals ‘Really Fun’ New Project Coming to HGTV

Jenny and Dave Marrs are one of HGTV’s busiest couples, starring in “Fixer to Fabulous” and the upcoming second season of “Home Town Takeover.” But, as Jenny revealed to Closer, they are not slowing down with a “really fun” new project on the horizon.

“We are doing another project in addition to our next season that is going to be out of town again, and it’s going to be actually out of the country,” the 44-year-old told the publication.

While she stayed tight-lipped on most of the details, Jenny did reveal to Closer that they are helping out a family friend.

“We’re renovating a home for some friends of ours that live somewhere else,” she explained to the outlet. “Our family and their family are very close, and we’ve known them for many, many, many years and it’s going to be a really fun, creatively challenging experience.”

Jenny and Dave rose to fame renovating historic houses in and around their community of Bentonville, Arkansas. Their flagship series, “Fixer to Fabulous,” has spurred spinoff specials and even led the couple to compete on “Rock the Block.”

Jenny Marrs Teased a ‘Dream Project’ in Italy

News of the couple filming abroad comes just two months after Jenny teased a “dream project” in Italy on Instagram.

“Nice!” one follower commented on her post. “In the future are we going to get to see a ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italy Edition’? That would be truly epic. [smile emoji]”

While Jenny did not confirm or deny, she did respond with winking and red heart emojis.

Dave joined in the fun, sharing a photo to Instagram of the couple in front of a carousel on a rainy day. “So very excited to tell you all about @jennymarrs and my next project!!” he captioned the December 3, 2022 post. “And yes, it’s in Europe because I don’t wear a scarf anywhere else. Stay tuned!”

Jenny Marrs Admits It Was ‘Hard’ to Film ‘Home Town Takeover’ Away From Her 5 Kids

Jenny and Dave also ventured out of Bentonville for “Home Town Takeover,” teaming up with Ben and Erin Napier for season 2. The couples are joining forces to transform Fort Morgan, Colorado, HGTV announced in a press release.

Throughout the six-episode season, they will “mobilize and inspire more HGTV expert stars and residents to tackle renovation projects across homes, local businesses and community spaces, amplifying the town’s charm and building community pride,” the press release explained.

The Marrses were away from their five kids – Nathan and Ben, 12, Sylvie, 11, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 3 – for eight weeks during filming, Closer reported.

“It was really, really, really challenging and hard,” Jenny told the publication. “It was also very fulfilling. And we saw people’s lives being changed and we got to be a small part of that. It was really lovely and a really unique experience for us that we really enjoyed.”

Jenny revealed on Instagram that filming wrapped in November 2022. According to HGTV, “Home Town Takeover” is slated to return in early 2023.

