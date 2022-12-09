Jenny & Dave Marrs Stranded Abroad

Jenny and Dave Marrs are back home after a rollercoaster travel day left the HGTV stars stranded in Paris overnight.

As Jenny teased on Instagram, the “Fixer to Fabulous” hosts were in Italy working on their “dream project.” The day before heading back, she quipped on Instagram, “I’ve decided to stay forever” and her wish almost came true.

“We had a crazy travel day yesterday (our plane flew into the wrong airport and the airline bussed us to the other airport to meet the plane) so we got stuck overnight in Paris,” the 43-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Among their many airport misadventures, Jenny revealed she had a security guard dig through the trash for her contacts. As she explained in her Instagram Story, he “just threw away my contacts and solution thinking they were make up.”

But they eventually made it to Paris, wary that their luggage would make it home. But as Jenny wrote on Instagram, “If you’re going to be stuck somewhere, it may as well be Paris!”

They took advantage of their unexpected Parisian detour. The “Rock the Block” alum wrote on Instagram, “We spent three hours walking the city and I took no less than 200 photos. We saw the spot where we got engaged 18 years ago, the hotel where we stayed during that visit and ate a Nutella and banana crepe. (It was as delicious as we remembered!)”

Their stay continued to be eventful, with Jenny revealing in her Instagram Story that the couple had to evacuate their hotel after a fire alarm went off at 12:42 a.m.

“It’s fine. No fire. I don’t know what happened but now I need to sleep,” she wrote.

The Couple Bonded With the ‘Sweetest Older Lady’ in a Parisian Café

In the end, the couple found meaning to their unexpected travel day after meeting “the sweetest older lady” sitting alone at a corner café, Jenny revealed on Instagram. The woman, who reminded Jenny of her Grandma Shirley, joined the Arkansas-based couple after they sent her a coffee.

“We sat for over an hour talking in broken English and French,” Jenny recounted. “We laughed over trying to get Google translate to work. And, we listened to her stories of growing up in Paris, the war, and her family. We didn’t understand most of what she said but we felt the passion with which she spoke. She shared about losing her husband three years ago and we all teared up. We connected without a common language and Dave and I both felt she just needed to share her stories. It was a memorable evening that I’ll never forget.”

Jenny added on Instagram that traveling provides the chance for “human connection” while reflecting on their misadventures.

“It’s truly life-giving to be seen and heard and known,” she wrote. “And, it seems to me, when I’m the most out of my comfort zone, that’s when I’m the most open to connection. I’m so thankful we sent that coffee over last night. It was a little reminder from God that He had a plan all along for the crazy travel day. Even though I just wanted to get home to my babies, we were absolutely supposed to be in that little corner table last night and I’m so thankful we were.”

Dave & Jenny Marrs Had to Film Jet-Lagged

The couple finally landed in Arkansas in the wee hours of Thursday, December 8, 2022. As Jenny revealed in her Instagram Story, their travel day had originally “started at 7 am on Tuesday.”

“Yes, we film tomorrow and we have two reveals on Friday. So we can all play the game when watching the later episodes this season of which scenes were ones I was completely jet lagged and exhausted in!”

