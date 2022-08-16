Jenny Marrs Shares Relatable Look at Back-to-School Shopping With 5 Kids

Jenny Marrs is preparing to send her kids back to school! The HGTV star took her followers inside the chaos of shopping for school supplies with her five kids in an Instagram reel on August 13, 2022.

“School supply shopping. It’s like a chaotic (and ridiculously expensive) scavenger hunt with a three year old monster trying to knock the contestants out of the race,” the “Fixer to Fabulous” star wrote. “But, we survived. And now I need a nap. Or a margarita.”

While her oldest four children were checking off their school supply list, her youngest is seen crying over a “Paw Patrol” bicycle and trying to distract one of his sisters.

As she quipped, “Why do they put bikes up front?”

Jenny and her husband Dave share twins Nathan and Ben, 12, Sylvie, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Luke, 3. The couple rose to fame on HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous,” which spurred the spinoffs “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” and “Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise.”

When one of her fans commented that they miss the days of back-to-school shopping, Jenny replied, “oh I love them too. Dave laughs that I complain every year but I refuse to order online bc the chaos is actually really sweet.”

Harley Knight-Rodriguez, the husband of “Farmhouse Fixer” star Jonathan Knight, joked, “This is an Amazing Race challenge!”

As the “Rock the Block” alum responded, “contestants each receive five kids and five lists with random items like ‘folder with brags but no holes’ and while deciphering what the item is, you must also keep track of five children running in opposite directions. Only the strongest will survive.”

A couple of days later, she revealed on Instagram her children’s summer break had concluded. As she wrote, they are headed back into the classroom “with full hearts and sun-kissed cheeks.”

‘Fixer to Fabulous’ to Return for Season 4

While their kids are back at school, Dave and Jenny are hard at work on season 4 of “Fixer to Fabulous.” HGTV announced the series will return in late fall 2022.

“We are working hard on Season Four and can’t wait to show you these incredible homes and share the stories of the amazing families we are working with,” the couple captioned a video on Instagram. “This season is something special and we can’t wait for you to watch this fall!”

The August 15, 2022 post revealed the show started filming in February 2022 and they currently completed six of sixteen renovations.

Jenny & Dave Marrs Are Joining Erin & Ben Napier on ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Next up, Jenny and Dave Marrs are joining Erin and Ben Napier on season 2 of “Home Town Takeover.” According to HGTV’s announcement, the series is set to return in early 2023.

“We are here in Fort Morgan, Colorado and this community and the stories we will get to share this season are truly inspiring,” Jenny wrote on Instagram. “This show is a reminder that there is a lot of good still out there in the world. We can all make a difference and we can all lend a hand to a neighbor in need. I believe this show is going to be a bright light of hope and we are immensely honored to have been asked to partner with the Napiers to transform this town! Let’s do this.”

