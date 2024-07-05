Jenny Marrs Shares She Wanted to ‘Crawl Into Bed & Cry’ Heading Into Family Vacation

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their family farm’s newest addition, a lamb named Tommy, in June 2024. The Marrs family’s loss happened to take place right before Dave, Jenny, and their five children took off across the Atlantic for vacation, from which Jenny shared a bittersweet update to Instagram on July 5.

“Months ago, we cashed in a heap of airline miles and booked flights for our summer adventure. We didn’t know then that the timing would cause us to board the plane with red-rimmed eyes and heavy hearts after the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved Tommy. I really didn’t feel like packing or enduring a long couple of travel days, I just wanted to crawl into bed and cry for a bit longer,” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption.

Jenny Marrs Felt Restored By Her Family Vacation

Jenny went on to share that despite the bittersweet nature of her family’s vacation, her time away from the family farm in Bentonville, Arkansas, was definitely a good break from the sadness of their recent loss. “My prayer for this time away was for it to be a time of rest, restoration and healing for us all. The past few months have been tough in many ways and while traveling to new places doesn’t solve problems; taking the time to slow down, seek God and laugh together can be deeply restorative. 🤍. First stop: 📍Köln, Germany 🇩🇪,” she wrote.

Fans were very sympathetic to the Marrs family in Jenny’s comment section. “You really need this. OH, sweet Tommy, we will remember him with joy. His life was short but filled with love from all of you. ❤️ 🐑 ❤️,” one user wrote.

“Any time with your family is a good time. Making wonderful memories, together. Just what the heart needed! 🥰 ❤️ 🥰,” a second user added.

“Enjoy Europe, will you get to go to England, as watching you, I have seen you love the English design and aesthetic ?!” another fan asked, with Jenny responding, “we were there last summer and loved it!!!!”

Dave Marrs Shared a Final Goodbye to Baby Tommy

Dave shared his own tribute to Tommy in a June 30 post, sharing a video of him holding Tommy while riding around the family farm. “The last couple of days this is how Tommy and I hung out. He didn’t have a lot of energy, so we just went for rides in the ranger. I never thought I’d be emotional about a baby sheep that was with us for only 46 days, but here I am. You will be missed little buddy!” he captioned his post.

Prior to his death, Jenny shared that baby Tommy had developed an infection that left him temporarily blind, though he was expected to make a full recovery at the time. Jenny confirmed for a fan that the infection came as a result of a weak immune system after not getting enough nutrients from his mother after his birth.

