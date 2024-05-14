Jenny Marrs Brought to Tears Watching Her Children ‘Shine’

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs had a very eventful Mother’s Day weekend. “This weekend was the championship 🏀 tournament [for oldest children Nate, Ben, and Sylvie],” Jenny shared in a May 13 Instagram post. The post included photos from the basketball tournament, with three generations of the Marrs family showing up to support Nate, Ben, and Sylvie.

“I’ll always remember Mother’s Day weekend 2024 as the year of basketball. Cheering from the sidelines, racing to lunch between games, sneaking in a Mother’s Day nail appointment and then running back to the game wearing the paper shoes from the nail salon 😆, the joy, the stress… watching my kids out there, marveling at these talented humans who have incredible hearts and fierce determination… my heart is just so, so full. This is the good stuff. 🤍,” Jenny added.

Jenny Marrs Said There Wasn’t a ‘Dry Eye’ During Her Children’s Games

Jenny went on to detail the weekend’s events in her post’s caption. “[Sylvie’s team] made it to the final championship game (!!) and were dealt some tough cards by a not-so-fair ref (and I don’t even understand the rules but the bad calls were pretty clear) YET they played so hard and came so close to #1. There were a few well-deserved tears and an even bigger determination to win it all next time,” she wrote, adding that she loved watching Sylvie, “SHINE out on the court doing what she loves!!”

As for Nate and Ben, Jenny noted that her sons’ team, “was just a cobbled together group of friends who wanted in on the tournament weekends and their coach was their dad who has never played a day of basketball in his life (but is a really great coach),” and that they took their wins and losses with grace, with the end goal of having fun playing a game they enjoyed.

The twin boys did have one big success, however, as Jenny went on to share, “They ended up winning their bracket and I don’t think there was a dry eye in our side of the stands cheering them on.”

Fans and friends were thrilled for the Marrs kids on a successful tournament weekend, and shared their thoughts with Jenny in her post’s comment section.

“#22 played as good on Saturday as I’ve seen any girl play all spring. Incredible game. She was a force!” one friend wrote about Sylvie, who has WNBA dreams according to her mother’s caption.

“❤️❤️ You are an amazing mom! Running around with paper flip-flops 😂 congratulations to your kiddos!” another user wrote about Jenny’s mid-tournament nail appointment.

“Congratulations to your kids for all of their hard work and determination!” a third user added.

Jenny Marrs Shared a Mother’s Day Message for Fans

On Mother’s Day, May 12, Jenny shared another post featuring some of the animals on the Marrs family farm.

“Happy Mother’s Day, friends. I know this day can be full of joy and also full of heartache for so many. Sending you all love today, whether you’re in a season of waiting, a season of grieving or a season of gratitude and abundance. Here’s a little snippet of Mama BaaBaa sharing her dinner with her little one, Mary, for a little smile no matter the season,” Jenny wrote in her caption.

