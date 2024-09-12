Jenny Marrs Shares Deleted Scene & Alternate Title for HGTV Show

HGTV shows are limited in what scenes they can include for time, and in a September 12 Instagram post, Jenny Marrs gave fans a look at one moment from “Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano” that got left on the cutting room floor.

“In honor of Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano airing tonight IN Italy 🇮🇹 👏, I thought I’d share a deleted scene that I haven’t shared before. Oh, Carlotta. She was special ♥️ (Dave’s still trying to figure out how to ship her over…),” Jenny wrote in her post’s caption, referencing Carlotta, the little truck her husband Dave had bought while overseas to assist in their villa renovation.

She went on to share the name of her and Dave Marrs’ spinoff series in Italy, adding, “Fun fact: in Italy, our show is called ‘Sogni in costruzione’ which translates to ‘Dreams Under Construction’. I love that name. 🤍.”

Italian Fans Can’t Wait to See ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’

Jenny’s deleted scene showed Dave painting the name Carlotta on his Ape truck (though he spelled it “Charlotta” at the time). Jenny then walked up and asked what he was doing, and Dave explained that he was naming the little truck in homage to Charlene, the name of the truck that the Marrses used during their previous “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn” renovation work.

Jenny then noted that Dave wouldn’t be able to sell the truck after he painted on it, and Dave said that he planned to ship Carlotta home to Bentonville, Arkansas once they were done in Italy, to be able to use it on the Marrs family farm, regardless of the cost.

Italian fans were thrilled to hear that the full “Italiano” series would be coming to their televisions, and took to Jenny’s comment section with their thoughts.

“Amazing I’m waiting tonight to see you guys….. Carlotta is the name of my daughter 😍,” one user wrote.

“Non vedo l’ora di vedere questo programma! Avete ristrutturato in un paesello vicino a me, sono proprio curiosa 😍,” another Itlian fan added (with their message translating to, “Can’t wait to see this show! Have you remodeled in a little town near me, I am really curious 😍). Jenny responded to let them know the renovation took place in “San Polo in Chianti.”

“Ooh so happy that your show is coming to Italy! 😍,” a third fan commented.

Dave Marrs Explains Why He Couldn’t Bring Carlotta Home

Jenny and Dave went live on Instagram in March 2024 while their spinoff was airing to answer some fan questions about their work overseas.

After one fan asked what happened with the truck, Dave explained that the cost of shipping it back to America was preventing him from getting it state side for the time being, despite his initial insistence on bringing it home.

“So the truck, the Ape, importing it is a lot more expensive than I thought,” he shared. “So you can buy those things in Italy. I think we gave 1,500 Euro or 2,000 Euro, it was not much for the truck. And it was three times that to bring it home. So what I’m working on now is trying to figure out a way to bring a container ship of them home.”

