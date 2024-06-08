Jenny Marrs Says She’s ‘Dreading’ Heading to Emmy Awards

For many people, the chance to attend the Emmy Awards, much less be nominated for one, would be a thrill. But that’s not quite the case for HGTV star Jenny Marrs, who was very reticent about traveling to Los Angeles to attend the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards on June 8, 2024.

“Fixer to Fabulous,” the show Jenny stars in with her husband Dave Marrs, is a first-time nominee in the Instructional/How-To Program category, competing with another HGTV show, “Windy City Rehab” starring Alison Victoria. The other nominated series in the category are Magnolia’s “Fixer Upper: The Hotel,” Netflix’s “Hack My Home,” and Roku’s “Martha Gardens.”

Though Jenny appreciates the recognition, she wrote in her Instagram Stories on June 7 that she was “dreading” the next day, admitting that she’s not a fan of “fancy” events and also didn’t want to be away from her five kids all weekend.

Jenny Marrs Says She Rented a Dress for Emmy Awards: ‘It’s Fine’

In her Instagram Stories on June 7, Jenny posted from the slightly messy walk-in closet at her family’s farmhouse in Bentonville, Arkansas, joking about the strewn-about clothes and admitting she was getting ready for the trip just hours before her and Dave’s flight to LA.

Over a photo of a hanging garment bag from Rent The Runway, Jenny wrote, “Packing for the Emmy’s (yes I pack the day I leave because who has time to pack in advance).”

“I rented 3 dresses,” Jenny continued. “2 didn’t work at all. The third is fine. It’s fine. ‘Who are you wearing?’ Me: Rent the Runway 😆 I do not like fancy events and am dreading tomorrow even though it’s supposed to be exciting.”

Jenny also added, “My 25 year old self would be excited. Now? I just want to wear sneakers and not heels.”

In another Instagram Story several hours later, Jenny posted a photo of the tarmac from their airplane and expanded on why she was feeling so hesitant about heading to the Emmys.

“Here we go,” she wrote. “I had my calendar mapped out for the year. I didn’t think we had any more flights without the kids before our summer vacation. This trip came up and I really, really didn’t want to go.”

“I know,” she continued. “It’s exciting. Yet, I want to be home when my girls get home from camp tomorrow. And I want to bottle feed my baby sheep and pick blueberries in the evening and play basketball in the driveway with the boys.”

Jenny, who often shares how she leans into her faith when she’s feeling unsure about something, then wrote, “BUT. I know God has us right where He wants us and I trust that this weekend away will be full of joy and fun, new things that I never could have even imagined on my own.”

Recognizing the significance of the upcoming event, Jenny added, “The Emmy awards is pretty wild. Praying for a smooth, safe flight and that the Lord keeps my eyes open to His hand at work all around me this weekend.”

When 2024 Daytime Emmy Nominees Were Announced, Jenny Marrs Called the Honor ‘Pretty Cool’

When the Emmy nominations were announced in April, Jenny was level-headed about the honor, thanking friends and fans on Instagram for all the notes of congratulations on social media.

She then wrote, “An EMMY nomination is pretty cool but, to be honest, Sylvie and the boys all winning their basketball tournament games this weekend was just as exciting 🙌♥️”

In a separate post, Jenny also thanked all the people who have made “Fixer to Fabulous” possible since the show started filming in 2019. Just before heading to LA, she and Dave revealed that the show has been officially renewed for a sixth season, scheduled to begin airing in the fall.

Jenny updated fans with another Instagram Story once she and Dave had landed in LA, sporting big smiles from inside their car.

The Daytime Emmys have been split into two nights of ceremonies. On June 7, awards were handed out for soap operas, entertainment news shows and talk shows, with celebrity presenters including HGTV’s Jonathan Scott and his fiancée, actress Zooey Deschanel.

According to TV Line, the ceremony on the night of June 8 — when the Marrs will be in attendance — will honor a variety of other categories, including lifestyle, educational and travel series. The event will be streamed on the Emmy website and app beginning at 9 p.m. Eastern time.