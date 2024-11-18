Jenny Marrs Teases ‘Exciting New Project’ with Family Snapshot

HGTV stars Jenny and Dave Marrs have officially undertaken their next project, with all five of their children in tow. Jenny shared a family photo featuring herself, Dave, their twin sons Nathan and Ben, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and youngest son Luke on November 17, writing, “Checking in on an exciting new project … 🤍,” in her caption.

The Marrs family was photographed in a big empty room with a work table set up on one side of the room and spare wood resting in the other side of the room. Jenny tagged the photo’s location as “Downtown Bentonville”, meaning the “Fixer to Fabulous” family’s new project might be a commercial space renovation. What that space is set to be used for remains to be revealed.

Fans Want the Marrs Family Back on Screen Soon

Fans took to Jenny’s comment section with their reactions to the Marrs family photo from their new project, and to get more information about Jenny and Dave’s HGTV show’s future.

“I really miss you on HGTV!!! I don’t know what’s going on . Nothing but reruns and house hunters. My favorite shows like yours and Home Town are never on. So disappointing!! ❤ ❤,” one user wrote. Jenny responded to them to confirm, “we have been working on the season since February. It takes almost a full year for us to finish all of the renovations for a new season. ☺️ we are working on it!”

“Looking forward to the reveal of this space!” another fan added.

“WOW!! This is exciting!! Can’t wait to see the Marrs Crew in action!! Luv and blessings 🤎 🦃 🧡 🍁 🛠 🇺🇸 🤍,” a third fan wrote.

Jenny previously shared more information about the upcoming 6th season of “Fixer to Fabulous”, sharing in a November 2024 Instagram story that the new episodes and her and Dave’s renovation show were expected to begin airing on HGTV in January 2025.

Fans who can’t wait to get their fix of Jenny and Dave’s renovations can check out past episodes of “Fixer to Fabulous” (as well as their “Welcome Inn” and “Italiano” spin-offs), streaming on Max.

Jenny & Dave Marrs’ Children Are Involved in Family Business

On November 15, Jenny shared a video of all five Marrs kids helping create cutting boards for the family’s “Marrs Mercantile” store. The younger children (and some of their friends) rubbed a finish on some of the completed boards while the older twin boys got to work on sanding some recently cut boards.

“Watching my kids take part in our family business has always been a source of immense joy. When they help me choose paint colors or shop for the perfect vintage piece, they know they’re a part of this work. I also know that someday, when they catch the scent of sawdust in the air, they’ll reminisce on their childhood days spent in the shop with their dad,” Jenny wrote in the caption. “These days, I often walk out to the shop and find the boys working on cutting boards for the store and I couldn’t be more proud of their work ethic and creativity.”

