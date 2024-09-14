Jenny Marrs Returns Brings Herself Back to Sad Memories for Family Farm

HGTV star Jenny Marrs returned to the scene of a sad memory. “Vet visit for these two. The ones who protect the sheep,” Marrs wrote in a September 13 Instagram story while taking two of her family’s dogs Jack and Belle in for a check up. “The last time I was here was the day we said goodbye to Tommy. Memories all came back on the drive over. ♥️ 💔.”

“I know, it’s very stressful,” the “Fixer to Fabulous” host said in the video post while petting Belle and calling her a “good girl.”

The Marrs family had taken in a baby lamb named Tommy in May 2024, after their neighbor (also named Tommy) needed help with little Tommy’s bottle-feeding schedule. Over the next few weeks, Jenny revealed that little Tommy had developed an infection that left him temporarily blind. While Tommy was on the mend, his immune system was very weak, and the infection eventually became too strong for him to fight off.

The Marrs Family Welcomed Jack & Belle in 2020

Jenny did not share any further news from Jack and Belle’s vet visit on her social media, though both of the Great Pyrenees dogs appeared in good spirits in the original video post.

Jack and Belle have been members of the Marrs family farm for over four years now, with Jenny introducing them to fans in a June 2020 Instagram post.

“Welcome to the farm, Jack & Belle! 🥰,” Jenny wrote. “We have been researching livestock guardian dogs for a couple of years and when we heard that these two needed a new home, we decided to take the plunge. They are the absolute sweetest and we are all big fans already. We know they are likely missing their first family and we are doing everything we can to make them feel safe and loved. Their momma in Utah misses them so much and we have been sending photos and reassuring her they will be incredibly well loved on our farm. ♥️”

“They are such an amazing breed to have. Gentle giants for sure. The one on the right looks like it is smiling with it’s eyes shut :) cute!” one fan commented on Jenny’s post.

“Such sweet gentle giants ❤️ 💙 and they love to have a Job~ or they’ll wander off 🐾 🐾,” another user added.

Ben & Erin Napier Also Have a Great Pyrenees Dog

Dave and Jenny Marrs aren’t the only HGTV stars with a Great Pyrenees, as “Home Town” stars Ben and Erin Napier’s first family dog, Baker, was from the same breed.

The Napiers adopted Baker before their oldest daughter Helen was born. Baker then passed when Helen was 3 years old, leaving the Napiers heartbroken. In a February 2022 post, Erin shared that she and Ben had surprised Helen by bringing home a new Great Pyrenees puppy, which they also decided to name Baker.

In October 2023, the Napiers rounded out their family by welcoming in two more dogs, Finn and Annie, black labs who dropped out of hunting school (after going through training to hunt ducks, but not liking the water).

