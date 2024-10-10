Jenny Marrs’ Family is ‘Hunkered Down’ for Hurricane Milton

HGTV star Jenny Marrs is doing her part to help those affected by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, which continues to barrel across her home state of Florida. Jenny previously announced that she and Dave Marrs would be donating 15% of proceeds from sales of her book “House + Love = Home” and its related merch (through October 13) to Samaritan’s Purse, an organization working on relief efforts for those impacted by both of the storms that ripped through the Southeast United States.

Jenny shared an update on October 9, talking to viewers while loading orders into a van to be shipped off. In the video post, Jenny also shared that she had family staying back in Florida through the storm.

“Hey guys, I’ve been glued to the news and to my text messages. My family group text, we’re keeping everybody updated. My family’s hunkered down in Florida and just preparing for the next round, Hurricane Milton,” Jenny said. “So we are continuing to donate 15% of all ‘House + Love = Home’ proceeds and Dave and I and our family are going to match whatever we raise personally, and donate that total amount to Samaritan’s Purse.”

Jenny Marrs Has Family in Orlando

Jenny ended her video by telling viewers, “We love you guys, be safe.”

Jenny is originally from the Orlando area, writing about it in a 2020 blog post about the season 2 episode of “Fixer to Fabulous” which saw her parents relocating to be closer to her and Dave. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever thought my parents would move to Arkansas. My mom was born and raised in Orlando, Florida, my dad has lived there since he was a young child and my entire extended family is there,” Jenny wrote.

Jenny went on to write that long before her parents made the move, the plan was for her and Dave to live in Florida, until they layed down their roots in Northwest Arkansas, where they currently live with their five children and farm full of animals.

“When Dave and I moved to NW Arkansas, we promised my parents that we would move back to Florida to settle down after a few years. Then, one year rolled into the next and we found ourselves falling hard for this little corner of the world. We just couldn’t leave,” Jenny added. “This left my heart constantly pulled between two places. And, my parents felt the same way. They have visited countless times over the years and have always been here for the moments that matter most.”

What Work is Samaritan’s Purse Doing?

While Hurricane Milton is still causing stormy weather along the East coast of Florida, it has officially crossed over the state and into the Atlantic Ocean, as of 11 a.m. on October 10, according to the National Hurricane Center. Now, the state of Florida is left to assess the damage and recover from the storm (alongside neighboring states which were just hit by Hurricane Helene as well).

The Marrs’ organization of choice, Samaritan’s Purse, is currently working to help North Carolina residents recover from Helene, per their Instagram. In an October 9 post, the organization confirmed it “is in Buncome, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey county in Western North Carolina,” and is able to help with “tree work, debris cleanup, roof tarping, and mud-outs.”

“Since first responding to Hurricane Helene, Samaritan’s Purse has received over 4,000 requests for help from homeowners who are in need of assistance after the storm wreaked havoc and created widespread devastation,” the organization added in the post’s caption.

READ NEXT: Fans Rally Around Christina Hall Following Cryptic Post