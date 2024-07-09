Jenny Marrs Feels ‘Helpless’ After Sudden Mood Shift During Family Outing

HGTV stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are on a European vacation with their five children, twin sons Ben and Nathan, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and their youngest son, Luke.

During their stop in Switzerland, the Marrs family sought out some thrills. After hiking up the Swiss Alps, spirits were high as the family prepared to descend the mountain on a swing coaster. Jenny documented Charlotte, Sylvie, and Luke all smiling as they launched off in her July 9 Instagram story. The mood changed, however, as Jenny prepared for her descent, right after 5-year-old Luke.

“This was right before Luke panicked. He started screaming hysterically and I was completely helpless to do anything,” Jenny captioned a story post as she launched off on the swing coaster. “The absolute worst feeling as a mom. I just turned my phone off and prayed aloud and kept assuring him I could see him and he was safe. A metaphor for motherhood. Sometimes, we can’t physically do anything to help our kids, we simply must pray and trust God with their lives.”

Luke Sat Out of the Marrs Family Zipline Ride the Day Prior

Despite a fear-filled ride down the mountain, Jenny confirmed that Luke made it safely through his ride, which they were unable to stop once in motion. “Finally, mercifully, we made it to the bottom. He was calmer now and stayed fairly calm on the ride back up. 🙌 😭 Brave little bug. ♥️,” she wrote in another story post.

Luckily for Luke, he knew to opt out of the family’s zipline ride the day prior. As Dave noted in a July 9 Instagram post, “Yesterday we went to the top of Europe. We went to the top of Jungfraujoch mountain at about 12000 feet and zip-lined off a cliff face. It was amazing! Charlotte, the boys, me and yes! @jennymarrs. Sylvie and Luke opted for tubing instead. Probably much smarter, but such a great family experience. I highly recommend it.”

While Jenny is notably afraid of heights, she powered through with the help of her daughter Charlotte. Jenny shared her own post about the ziplining on July 8 letting fans know that, “even though I was scared out of my mind (I once jumped out of an airplane and the parachute ripped so I’ll never not be afraid of jumping off into the unknown tethered to a rope), I went zip lining today with my ridiculously brave girl. Charlotte said, ‘mom, this is so scary but it will be really fun once we do it.'”

Jenny Marrs Explained Her Fear of Heights in ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 1

While Jenny casually mentioned her parachute ripping during a skydiving trip in her latest Instagram caption, she went more in-depth about the story during a season one episode of “Fixer to Fabulous” titled “Dreary Home Gets Bright Update”.

“I’m afraid of heights because I decided to jump out of an airplane one time with a parachute on and my parachute ripped,” Jenny explained. “I am tandem with this guy. I don’t know who he is. He’s real quiet, I’m like ‘What’s the matter?’ And I will never forget these words. ‘There’s a slight problem with the parachute.’ There’s no such thing [as a slight problem].”

Dave added that Jenny and her instructor didn’t even need to use their backup parachute and despite the rip, they landed safely on the ground, but not without some tears.

