Jenny Marrs Shares One of Her ‘All-Time Favorite’ Family Memories

HGTV star Jenny Marrs is all about family. In a November 20 Instagram post, the “Fixer to Fabulous” star shared an old video of her “all-time favorite Thanksgiving memory! Six years ago today, we managed to surprise my mom three separate times with: 1) our unexpected arrival, 2) my sister’s family’s unexpected arrival and, most surprising of all, 3) with Luke’s unexpected upcoming arrival 😆 🙌 !!”

In her video post, Marrs shared footage from Thanksgiving 2018. At the start of the video, Jenny’s mom can be seen screaming with excitement from the driveway as Jenny, her husband Dave Marrs, and their four oldest children (twins Nathan and Ben and daughters Sylvie and Charlotte) pull up to her house.

“The Marrs family is in the building!” one of Jenny and Dave’s twins shouted out from the back seat.

Jenny Marrs Revealed Her Pregnancy at Family Thanksgiving

The surprises didn’t stop there, as Jenny’s video went on to show her mother screaming again as Jenny’s sister arrived, family in tow, from Hawaii, where she was living at the time. The biggest surprise came last, as Jenny and Dave had all four of their children walk out in shirts that ready “Big Brother” and “Big Sister.”

“What? Oh my god! Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Are you pregnant?” Jenny’s mom exclaimed, to which Jenny responded sarcastically, “No, Mom,” before quickly clarifying, “Yes I am.”

“My mom is THE best person to surprise,” Jenny added in her caption. “I’ll never get over it. (Remember when we renovated their house here in Arkansas and we surprised them with our family at the reveal? I knew from experience that she would lose it. It’s what she does). She loves nothing more than having her kids and grandkids together. She loves so very big! And, my sweet, quiet Dad. He takes it all in through misty, loving eyes. 😭! 🤍 🤍 🤍.”

“She went to bed so full that night,” one fan commented on Jenny’s post.

“The way you described your dad and then i look at him in the video and I’m misty eyed seeing him so full of joy too,” another user added.

“She’s trying to process everything and inside she’s thinking ‘the turkey isn’t big enough!'” a third fan wrote.

“I’m crying watching her joy in having her family all together 😭 😍 this is beautiful!!” a fourth user chimed in.

Jenny Marrs Celebrated Mother’s Day 2024 at a Basketball Tournament

Jenny has gotten to spend more and more time with her parents since they moved up to the Bentonville, Arkansas area in 2020, including holidays like Mother’s Day. While Jenny didn’t get to surprise her mother with any new baby news on Mother’s Day 2024, the pair got to spend the day watching Nathan, Ben, and Sylvie as they competed in a basketball tournament.

“I’ll always remember Mother’s Day weekend 2024 as the year of basketball. Cheering from the sidelines, racing to lunch between games, sneaking in a Mother’s Day nail appointment and then running back to the game wearing the paper shoes from the nail salon 😆, the joy, the stress… watching my kids out there, marveling at these talented humans who have incredible hearts and fierce determination… my heart is just so, so full. This is the good stuff. 🤍,” Jenny wrote in her caption.

